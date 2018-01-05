Langley’s Angels hit the ice

Annual Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association tournament sees players of all ages take to the ice at Langley Sportsplex

Langley Lightning’s Alivia Paulson stick-handles through Richmond Ravens’ Nava David (#37) and Lily Maharaj during novice C1 action at the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association Angels on Ice tournament Dec. 28 to 30 at Langley Sportsplex. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Teams of all age groups took to the ice for the annual Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association Angels on Ice tournament.

The tournament featured novice to midget divisions with three days of action at the Langley Sportsplex.

It ran Dec. 28 to 30.

Langley Lightning’s Alivia Paulson during novice C1 action the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association Angels on Ice tournament Dec. 28 to 30 at Langley Sportsplex. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Langley Lightning’s Scarlett Murphy battles against Richmond Ravens’ Marella Lacoumentas and Samantha Fournier during novice C1 action at the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association Angels on Ice tournament Dec. 28 to 30 at Langley Sportsplex. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Langley Lightning’s Asha Bal (left) fends off Richmond Ravens’ Lily Maharaj during novice C1 action at the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association Angels on Ice tournament Dec. 28 to 30 at Langley Sportsplex. Troy Landreville Langley Times