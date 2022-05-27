Another provincial gold for champion Langley Xtreme softball team

Undefeated in eight games over two days in almost every kind of weather imaginable

Langley Xtreme girls softball team were undefeated at the Kelowna Summer Sizzle tournament held over the May 6 – 8 weekend, wrapping up their epic run by bringing home a gold medal.

It was actually the second championship gold for players on the 2022 Langley Xtreme 05 U17B girls softball team, who won the 2021 Provincial U17B championships, also held in Kelowna, the previous year.

Xtreme05 played eight games over two days in almost every kind of weather imaginable, with cold, sun, snow and hail, against teams from Prince George, Edmonton, Delta, Fleetwood, North Vancouver, Kelowna, Coquitlam and Vancouver.

Head Coach Jeff McMillan said every time the team had “a reason to slow down or get too cold due to weather, they continuously find another gear to get them to reach their performance goals. They continue to win, persevere and have a lot of team fun at the same time!”

“Eight games in a two day period is both a physical and mental grind, and not many teams can go 8-0 like we did to win the whole thing like the way we did,” McMillan observed.

Langley had a perfect 5-0 during the round robin, and was number one seed out of 16 teams heading into the playoffs.

They won against Kelowna , Coquitlam and Vancouver with the gold medal game ending with a 1-0 victory in seven innings.

Xtreme pitchers allowed only nine runs in eight games, recording 56 strikeouts and just nine walks for an ERA of 1.7, including a 3-0 semi-final seven-inning shutout from Hannah Hiebert followed by a 1-0 seven-inning shutout from Sienna Ghuman.

Coach McMillan said the players “never stop surprising me.”

”These girls are winners,” McMillan enthused.

“I am so proud of these Xtreme05 girls when they all play like a team. They are exceptional young women!”

