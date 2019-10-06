Another shutout for Langley’s Sebastian Colyn

That number one on Sebastian Colyn’s jersey is looking pretty appropriate, after the Langley goalkeeper recorded another shutout for the Trinity Western Spartans men’s soccer team.
Spartans earned a 2-0 home victory over the UNBC Timberwolves Saturday at Chase Office Field, as Colyn made six saves to earn his Canada West-leading sixth clean sheet.
Noah Kroeker and Gordon Grice both scored for the Spartans who now sit third in the Pacific Division with a 7-4-1 record, behind UBC (6-1-2) and Victoria (7-3-1).
Kroeker got the Spartans on the board first in the 34th minute, after his shot just outside the Timberwolves box beat Goodey to the far left post to make it 1-0.
The Spartans then pushed their lead to 2-0 in the 45th minute, when Grice caught Goodey challenging out of the box, firing home a goal into the empty net from 25 yards out.
TWU finished the night with an 20-11 edge in shots and 12-6 edge in shots on goal.
TWU Head Coach Mike Shearon was happy with the win.
”I thought after the first goal we relaxed ourselves as a team, starting to play a little more instead of forcing things we were doing in the first half,” Shearon observed.
With the draw, the Spartans move to 8-5-2 all time against UNBC.
TWU is now 4-1-1 this year at Chase Office Field.
Next, the Spartans play host to the UFV Cascades on Friday (Oct. 11th) at Chase Office Field.
Kickoff for the match is 7:15 p.m.