Another win for Vancouver Giants in virtual hockey competition

Trevor Longo takes second round of Memorial eCup presented by Kia for Langley-based team

Trevor Longo has posted another win for the Giants at the Memorial eCup presented by Kia (Screen grab)

Another virtual victory for Vancouver Giants defenceman Trevor Longo on Sunday, Dec. 6, who won his second round match at the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia.

Longo scored with 11.2 seconds remaining in regulation, breaking a 2-2 tie to defeat Allan McShane and the Oshawa Generals to advance to Round 3 of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia, a virtual hockey tournament that pits players from junior hockey teams across the country against each other to see who is which best at NHL 21 for the Sony PlayStation 4.

Longo initially built a 2-0 lead on the Generals, but McShane came back and scored the tying tally with only 57 seconds to go in the third period.

The win on behalf of the Langley-based team comes after Longo recorded a 4-0 shutout against Max McCue of the London Knights in the first round on Nov. 29.

The ultimate champion will be crowned December 17.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants post shutout in virtual hockey competition

Longo was selected in a vote by his teammates to represent the Giants.

NHL 21 is familiar territory for Longo, who reportedly buys the latest version of the game every year.

Fans can follow along on Facebook Live, Twitch, CHL.ca/MemorialeCup, and across social media via #KiaCHLeCup for their chance to win daily prizes and a grand prize of a $1,000 prepaid Vanilla VISA® gift card.

Giants, who were idled by the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to resume play on Friday, Jan. 8 next year.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants will play hockey – in a B.C. bubble

Teams are expected to play only within provincial division boundaries, meaning the five B.C.-based teams, including Langley’s Vancouver Giants, will be seeing a lot of each other.

Giants’ primary opponents will be the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, and Victoria Royals, five of the 22 clubs in the WHL.

WHL players are scheduled to report to their clubs following the Christmas break, when they will begin training in preparation for the opening of the regular season.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyVancouver Giants