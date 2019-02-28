Twenty-four teams started the tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

B.C. junior girls teams ready for provincial finals in Langley

Twenty-four teams started the tournament Wednesday. Action continues until March 2.

By Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

Four of the top eight teams have been eliminated from championship contention at the Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament.

Twenty-four teams tipped off on Wednesday, Feb. 27, the opening day of the four-day championships at Langley Events Centre. Walnut Grove and Brookswood teams are competing.

The teams are now tiered into three eight-team brackets: championship bracket (one to eight), Showcase Bracket (nine to 16) and Rivalry Bracket (17 to 24).

The championship bracket features No. 3 Riverside Rapids (Port Coquitlam) vs. No. 11 Okanagan Mission Huskies (Kelowna), the No. 2 Kelowna Owls vs. the No. 10 Fleetwood Park Dragons (Surrey), the No. 12 Yale Lions (Abbotsford) vs. the No. 11 M.E.I. Eagles (Abbotsford) and the No. 1 Terry Fox Ravens (Port Coquitlam) against the No. 9 Claremont Spartans. The quarter-finals begin Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

For full results for all 24 teams from day one, click here.

The tournaments are open to the public.

Wednesday through Friday (per day)

Adults (19-64 years old) $10

Students (13-18 years old) $8

Seniors (65 + years old) $8

Youth (7-12 years old) $2

Children 6 and Under FREE

Saturday (all day)

Adults (19-64 years old) $12

Students (13-18 years old) $10

Seniors (65 + years old) $10

Youth (7-12 years old) $4

Children 6 and Under FREE

Full Event Pass

All ages $35 (Valid for each day of the event)

