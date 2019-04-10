The first-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby event debuts at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday. (Submitted)

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

The biggest indoor demolition derby in the province makes its debut at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday.

The first-ever Iron Assassin’s Destruction Dome Demo Derby and Stunt Show invades the Fraser Valley for shows at noon and 6:30 p.m.

Abbotsford native Lee Pemble is the brains behind the event, and said he’s been involved in the demolition derby scene for years and this is the next logical step.

“I used to help host the Abbotsford Agrifair demolition derby and have helped out with shows all over the province,” he said. “The idea was just that I wanted to hold an indoor derby in the off-season. It gives guys the chance to build throughout the winter and then come inside and smash while the weather isn’t the best.”

Pemble, a 1995 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad, pointed out that the majority of the derby events in B.C. occur in the summer months. He said he has received interest from all over B.C., Alberta and Washington State for his debut show. There will also be a handful of drivers from Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley, including Pemble himself and local realtor Cherisse Peck, who will be derbying a mini-van.

Events confirmed for Saturday include: fully welded big car derby, un-welded big car derby, small car and small truck figure eight racing and demolition derby, mini-van derby, rollover stunts and the kids power wheels derby. “Crazy Smurf” Brent Shetler is the featured performer for the rollover stunts.

Pemble explained that the big car derby races will feature two heats, and the top two finishers from each heat in the afternoon show will advance to the finals in the evening. Another unique aspect is that the driver whom the crowd deems to be the “iron assassin” will also get to move on and receive extra protection for the final race.

“The one who is just whaling on cars the most and making big hits consistently will get an advantage,” he said, noting that sometimes drivers like to play it easy in the qualifying rounds. “It will change the way guys think and drive out there.”

The money involved is no joke, with over $27,500 up for grabs. The kids’ power wheels race will feature four balloons tied onto the four corners of the power wheels vehicles, with the winner being the last one with balloons intact.

Pemble said the show is set to run approximately three hours, but he said the family-friendly event wants to maintain a quick pace and keep things going.

“We want to produce as much carnage as we can cram into the smallest amount of time possible, ” he said, with a chuckle.

He added that he hopes the event can become an annual affair and continue growing for 2020.

“Once the first year is down, then some of the pressure is off and things can fall more easily into place for next year and the years that follow,” he said.

Tickets for the event are available at ticketmaster.ca or at the Abbotsford Centre box office. There is also a meet-and-greet prior to both shows.

For more information on the event, visit demolitionderby.info.

