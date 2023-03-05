Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 17, 2022. Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 17, 2022. Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP

B.C.’s Cam Levins breaks national, North American records at Tokyo Marathon

Levins shaved 2 seconds off previously held North American record

Canada’s Cam Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday.

The Black Creek, B.C., native crossed the finish line in two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds to finish fifth in the men’s event.

Levins’s previous national record stood at 2:07:09.

Meanwhile, American Khalid Khannouchi last held the North American record at 2:05:38.

Levins, 33, also hit the automatic qualifying standard of 2:08:10 for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Deso Gelmisa led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium, winning with a time of 2:05:22. Mohamed Esa (2:05:22) and Tsegaye Getachew (2:05:25) placed second and third, respectively.

The Canadian Press

Sports

