B.C.’s Darcy Sharpe joins gold medallist sister Cassie on Canada’s Olympic team

Cassie Sharpe pictured at a recent halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary. Photo by Sebastien Berthiaume / Freestyle CanadaCassie Sharpe pictured at a recent halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary. Photo by Sebastien Berthiaume / Freestyle Canada
Darcy Sharpe, who grew up honing his skills on Mount Washington, has been named to the Canadian men’s snowboard team for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo credit: Jérémie Perreault/Canada SnowboardDarcy Sharpe, who grew up honing his skills on Mount Washington, has been named to the Canadian men’s snowboard team for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo credit: Jérémie Perreault/Canada Snowboard

Comox Valley freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe will be defending her Olympic title next month at the Beijing Games, while younger brother Darcy will be vying for a medal in snowboarding.

Cassie, 29, who won the women’s ski halfpipe gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea, was named Monday to the Canadian halfpipe team. Last week, 25-year-old Darcy was named to the slopestyle/big air team for snowboarding.

“We were so lucky and blessed to experience the first one (Winter Olympics) with Cassie being there,” said Don Sharpe, their father. “Now to have both of them there, it’s pretty amazing for us (wife Chantal and I) to be able to experience that as parents. It’s unfortunate that we can’t attend. We would have been there in a heartbeat.”

READ: Canada reacts to Cassie Sharpe’s Olympic gold

The Comox-raised siblings, who grew up on Mount Washington, have both come back from serious injuries. Cassie suffered a pair of knee injuries and a fractured femur in a fall at the Winter X Games last January, while Darcy tore his ACL in a competition last fall.

“They both had full surgeries on their left knees,” Don said.

But injuries don’t keep the Sharpe siblings down for long. For instance, at a 2016 X Games event in Norway, Cassie wore a back brace to ‘hold everything together,’ as stated on the Team Canada website, but still won a gold medal. On another occasion, she broke a thumb while attempting a new trick during qualifying, but taped it up and won the final.

In Darcy’s case, the ACL injury sidelined him for much of the season, but he rose to the occasion at the final three World Cup events to make the Olympic team.

Campbell River’s Teal Harle, another Mount Washington alumnus, was also named to the slopestyle/big air ski team. This will be his second trip to a Winter Olympiad. He placed fifth in men’s slopestyle skiing in 2018.

Freestyle Canada selected athletes based on their performances during the past two seasons. Priority was given to those who won multiple medals at targeted events.

Freestyle ski events run Feb. 3-19 in Beijing. Snowboarding is slated for Feb. 5-15. Black Press Media has reached out to the Sharpe sibling for comment.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleySkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks sweep San Diego on home stand

Just Posted

The Vancouver Cello Quartet will perform original works and arrangements by famous composers on Jan. 30 at Rose Gellert Hall in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Quartet of cellos take to Langley stage

Nadja Moritz, Marcel Sachse and daughter Lily Sachse-Moritz live at Pinch of Soil Farm in South Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Ideas that make Langley farms more sustainable could get some green

Richard, a bus driver started writing when doctors suggested him to stay at home with his wife, was diagnosed with immune deficiency during COVID. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident’s quarantine time turned out fruitful

Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health, gives a Zoom update on the new Surrey hospital to members of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce Jan. 21. (Image via Zoom)
Cloverdale hospital groundbreaking scheduled for summer 2023