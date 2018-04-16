B.C. supports 2020 North American Indigenous Games Bid

Songhees Nation bid now officially supported by British Columbia

B.C. is behind the 2020 North American Indigenous Games.

Despite a wet and dreary day outside the Parliament Buildings, spirits were high inside following an announcement British Columbia earmarked $3.5-million in funding for the Songhees Nation Games bid. In addition to cultural programs to be added as a lasting legacy to the games.

“I am proud to announce provincial support for the Songhees Nation bid to host the 2020 North American Indigenous Games,” said Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser. “This support includes a direct financial commitment of three-and-a-half million dollars.”

Related: Victoria considers 2020 North American Indigenous Games bid

NAIG representatives from Yukon, Colorado, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan were in attendance scouting venues across Greater Victoria. Ottawa and Halifax are the other two cities in the running after Winnipeg dropped out last year. All three bid cities have the backing of their respective provinces for funding and a decision will be announced at a conference in Montreal in May.

“These games represent an opportunity to come together to support indigenous athletes and celebrate the rich diversity of culture,” Fraser continued. “We want to provide ways to engage indigenous young in sport so they can enjoy its many benefits. Because sport can have an impact well beyond an athletic career.”

Victoria council voted in March to provide $440,000 spread out over the 2019 and 2020 budget in the event the Songhees Nation-led bid were successful. In addition a statement encouraged fellow Greater Victoria municipalities to contribute approximately $5 per capita, spread out over two years.

A Winnipeg bid for the 2020 Games fell through, opening the door for Victoria to bid for the multi-sport event Victoria last hosted in 1997.

Related: Victoria offers up cash commitment for NAIG

The 2017 event, joint hosted by Toronto and Hamilton saw approximately 5,000 athletes competed in 14 sports.

With files from Lauren Boothby and Don Descoteau.

Related: Songhees youth among those recognized

arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: ’Cats ground Redhawks

Just Posted

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

Langley-based ball hockey league helps clothe Jersey Day

A local team’s jersey sale attracted a lot of interest this year.

Funds being raised for family of grandmother killed in pedestrian crash

Manjit Kaur died two weeks after collision on Ridgeview Drive in Abbotsford

SLIDESHOW: ’Cats ground Redhawks

Langley schools battle in Grade 8/9 girls soccer at Brookswood Secondary

LETTER: Beware of using trees as political footballs in Langley

Writer balks at idea of a tree registry, and other efforts to create unsustainable bureaucracy.

VIDEO: Langley open house allows peek inside prize retail space

Entries are coming in daily for the Start It Up Langley new business contest.

BC SPCA seeks cruelty charge after seizing 45 filthy dogs

Dogs found in Victoria-area home; matted with urine and feces

B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

‘No legal right,’ Environment Minister George Heyman says

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over Facebook posts in which he supported Islamic State militant

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to bounce back against the Bruins from a two game deficit tonight

B.C. supports 2020 North American Indigenous Games Bid

Songhees Nation bid now officially supported by British Columbia

RCMP identify car in Thursday hit-and-run

Maple Ridge mom killed on Lougheed Highway

Most Read