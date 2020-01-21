Team Buchy celebrate their win at the BC Juniors in December. The team, Skip: Kaila Buchy, Third: Jaelyn Cotter, Second: Katelyn McGillivray, Lead: Cassidy Schwaerzle and Fifth: Samantha Mclaren, are competing in Langley at the Canadian Juniors. (Team Buchy photo)

B.C. women holding their own at 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Championships in Langley

‘We’re still in it’ said skip Kaila Buch

A raucous crowd armed with cheers, chants, bells, and yells descended upon the George Preston Recreation Centre in the Township of Langley on Sunday evening (Jan. 21) for Draw 6 action of the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Championships.

While many of the fans have travelled from all across Canada to be in British Columbia’s lower mainland to support friends and family representing varying provinces and territories, many were BC locals who showed up to watch some of Canada’s best youth curlers take to the ice.

B.C. fans were sent home happy by British Columbia’s Kaila Buchy and her Kimberley Curling Club rink comprised of third Jaelyn Cotter, second Katelyn McGillivray, lead Cassidy Schwaerzle, alternate Samantha McLaren and coach Tom Buchy after they defeated the Northwest Territories’ Tyanna Bain (0-3; Inuvik) by a score of 9-7

READ MORE: VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Championships officially begin

READ MORE: Al MacKinnon leads volunteer ice cleaners at Langley’s Canadian juniors curling championships

The top four teams in each pool of seven qualify in to the championship pool.

At the conclusion of the championship pool, the top team of each gender advances to its respective final on Sunday, Jan. 26, while the second- and third-place teams meet in a semifinal on Saturday, Jan. 25 to determine the other finalist.

“We played really well that game and we’re still in it,” said skip Kaila Buchy. “If we keep that up, we’ll have a chance at making the championship round.”

Alternate Samantha McLaren added that the home crowd motivation kept them sharp on the ice: “It’s really special because all our friends and family can come out and watch us. We definitely hear that extra cheering.”

Buchy knows the road to the championship round is a difficult round and is keeping her expectations realistic.

“That’s our first goal, if and when we can make it (to the championship round). All the teams here are excellent so it’s still anyone’s game.”

As of Tuesday (Jan. 21), the B.C. women had won three and lost two in their pool, putting them in a three-way tie for third place with Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Rankings for the two men’s teams from B.C. had them third and fifth in their pool.

More results can be viewed at www.curling.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SPORTS BRIEFS: Spartans win over UW, Langley player named to national beach volleyball team

Just Posted

Langley’s Liam Visram has been named a community hero

Hockey player who has diabetes inspired a young fan with the same condition

SPORTS BRIEFS: Spartans win over UW, Langley player named to national beach volleyball team

Local interest stories

Langley astronomy teacher hopes to answer questions about the universe at public presentation

Beyond the Stars runs 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Walnut Grove Secondary School

VIDEO: Langley woman without a home after houseboat sinks during snowy weather

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Grant’s Landing resident replace her possessions

LETTER: Mall redevelopment about Aldergrove parking, too

Letter writer encourages Township council support for Janda Group’s new plans for old Aldergrove mall

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Most Read