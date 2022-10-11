Walnut Grove’s Paddy Wilson, seen here in action at the Mission speedway earlier this year, is back on the track after buying back the Van Diemen Formula Continental he gave up when he retired. (Brent Martin/martinsactionphotography.smugmug.com)

Back on the track: Langley senior buys back his old car to resume racing

Paddy Wilson says he missed the competition, and the people

Walnut Grove’s Paddy Wilson is back on the track at Mission Raceway Park road course after buying back the race car he gave up when he retired from his day job.

Wilson sold his #17 Van Diemen RF97 Formula Continental race car after owning it about three years..

“I retired in 2020, and I thought for budgetary purposes, more than anything [I should sell it].”

He’d taken up racing in his mid-50s, after surviving colon cancer.

“I had a bit of a run-in with cancer,” is how he put it.

“It changes your perspective. That health scare made us, as a family, reconsider what is important.”

After five cancer-free years, he decided to follow a long-held dream of competition racing.

READ ALSO: Wilson set to race at September Sizzle

Giving that up was a decision he came to regret.

“I missed the people,” Wilson told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s a pretty good group of guys.”

He missed his car and he missed racing, and he was running out of chores to do at home.

“With me being retired, I needed a hobby. My to-do list was shrinking.”

After talking it over with his wife, he told the new owner of his old car that, if he wanted to sell, “I wanted first crack at it.”

They did, and he did.

Back at the track after an absence of several years, Wilson was pleased to discover his skills all came back “rather quickly.”

His car needed some tuning, but after three races, it is coming along, Wilson said.

“The car felt really good,” he commented.

“It’s kind of balanced [now],” Wilson related, adding it was fun “to play with the big boys” at the Mission track again.

“I just have to work on my driving.”

At 64, he plans to continue as long as he is able.

“If your body will let you, your mind stays sharp,” he observed.

“It’s a lot of fun.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley racer Andrew Dobbie picks up the pace

auto racing

