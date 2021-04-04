Back to the ice: Vancouver Giants resume play Sunday

Langley-based team scheduled to play three games in four days, following COVID postponement

A come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals gave the Vancouver Giants their second win in a row Tuesday night, March 30, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants begin a busy four days on Sunday night, April 4, when they return to the ice to play against Prince George in Kamloops.

Monday, they will play Kamloops, and Wednesday they take on Victoria under an updated schedule announced by the WHL.

The Langley-based team was originally scheduled to play the Cougars last Wednesday, March 31, but the match was postponed, out of “an abundance of caution” according to a Giants statement, after six more Kelowna Rockets players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 and all Kelowna team activities were suspended.

Leading Giants scorer Tristen Nielsen called it a “small bump in the road” that the team was ready for.

“(We knew we) were going to have battle through adversity at some point. I think we were all prepared coming in.”

Nielsen has five goals and four assists for nine points in the first three games of the season, and has recorded two-or-more points in each game.

Giants are 2-1-0 through their first three games of their 2020-21 season.

“Our first game we came out a little slow,” Nielsen remarked.

“[In our] second game we came out, we played the right way, we played really well as a team”

At the start of their game against Victoria, we looked like we were arrogant, like we were cocky,” but they managed to overcome a slow start with a late-in-the-game surge.

“Everyone wants to do good this year and have a good season,” Nielsen said. “Everyone is dialed in.”

Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif has registered seven assists in his past two games, both of which were Giants victories.

As well, under-age defenceman Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut and rookie goaltender Drew Sim earned his first career WHL victory

Further changes to games scheduled between April 9th and 13th will be announced by the WHL at a later date.