Abbotsford resident Jessica MacMillan has been announced as the lead for the new Fraser Valley Bandits junior and senior dance teams. (Submitted)

Fraser Valley Bandits announce dance teams

Abbotsford-based pro basketball franchise holding auditions Feb. 24

The Fraser Valley Bandits are looking for talented male and female dancers to form the first-ever senior and junior dance teams.

The professional basketball team, which begins play in May, announced that well-known Abbotsford-based dance instructor and choreographer Jessica MacMillan will help spearhead the inaugural teams.

MacMillan has been teaching dance for over 10 years, with previous dance experience extending across professional and amateur sports, with stints alongside the Felions Dance Team of the BC Lions, while also serving as the founder of the Chilliwack Chiefs Dance Team in the BCHL.

MacMillan is also the founder of JAM DANCE and My Heels dance programs in Abbotsford, and teaches at DanceWorx, Just for Kicks School of Dance and Pulse Dance Centre.

Auditions for both the junior and senior Dance Teams will take place at Xtreme Talent Dance Company in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. Auditions will be separated into two studio spaces and will last until 2:30 p.m.

The junior dance team will consist of dancers between the ages of 8 and 18, and as a group, will be no more than 20 individual dancers after the team has been established and announced.

The senior dance team will consist of dancers ages 19 and older, and will feature no more than 8 dancers.

Both teams will perform at Bandits games, and be involved in community events and gatherings throughout the year.

To register for the audition, interested individuals are asked to register online through the audition’s Eventbrite webpage where further details can also be found. All registrants are asked to bring in a headshot. Registrants ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will be responsible for signing in the registrant prior to the audition.

For more on the team, visit thebandits.ca.

