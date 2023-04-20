Bandits bring back expanded basketball festival

The Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro team has signed forward Kur Jongkuch for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times) For the second year in a row, Vancouver Bandits will be hosting the BC Basketball Festival at Langley Events Centre this June. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) The Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro team has signed forward Kur Jongkuch for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times) For the second year in a row, Vancouver Bandits will be hosting the BC Basketball Festival at Langley Events Centre this June. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) The Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro team has signed forward Kur Jongkuch for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times) For the second year in a row, Vancouver Bandits will be hosting the BC Basketball Festival at Langley Events Centre this June. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Words out… Vancouver Bandits will be hosting the annual BC Basketball Festival again this summer.

Langley’s own professional basketball team, which plays out of Langley Events Centre (LEC), will be hosting the second annual boys and girls tournament over two weekends in June, Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

They’re expanding the event across two weekends, presenting the boy’s tourey June 16 to 18, then the girls’s tournament from June 23 through 25. The shift will help accommodate more teams and more play, as well as an officials development clinic. And in addition to using LEC, games will now also be played in gyms around Langley and Surrey, Kular explained.

“We are thrilled to host the second annual BC Basketball Festival here at Langley Events Centre,” Kular said.

“Last year’s event was an awesome showcase of the popularity of the game and all the different ways that we can collaborate with community-minded organizations to promote the sport and to develop young athletes and officials,” he added.

Further adding to the festivities, Kular elaborated more on the Canada West Officials Development Camp, which will welcome 65 young officials from across Western Canada to learn and develop their officiating skills.

Members of the Vancouver Bandits’ coaching staff will play a key role in the BC Basketball Festival.

On Sunday, June 25, Bandits coaches in collaboration with representatives from the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), will lead a free to attend basketball camp for Indigenous youth as part of the club’s ongoing commitment to the Indigenous Basketball Collective.

Roundball will also be supporting the event for the second consecutive year. The BC Men’s Basketball Championship powered by Roundball will take place the first weekend of the BC Basketball Festival and will feature competitive and elite divisions for up to 16 teams.

”“The event has grown this year to encompass two Bandits game days and we are grateful for the support of our partners that continue to enrich our fanbase through their connections and inform us of the various new ways that we can contribute to British Columbia’s fervent basketball community,” Kular said.

Included in tournament registration is a ticket to the Bandits game taking place the weekend of each respective tournament; in particular, on Saturday, June 17 versus the Saskatchewan Rattlers and Sunday, June 25 against the Calgary Surge.

The Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27 when the club takes on the Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Hometown fans will have their first chance to watch the Bandits on home soil at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge for its first-ever visit to LEC.

SIZE WORKING IN JONGKUCH’S FAVOUR

In addition to this news, the team has also signed another player ahead of the 2023 season.

Most recently, the Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro team signed forward Kur Jongkuch for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre.

The Vancouver Bandits announced Monday that the club has signed athletic big man and Team Canada GLOBL JAM forward Kur Jongkuch.

“I am excited to bring my energy and athleticism to the Vancouver Bandits,” he shared.

A 6 ft. 9 in. forward, Jongkuch was born in Juba, South Sudan and grew up in London, Ont., where he starred at London Basketball Academy before making the jump to NCAA Division I basketball.

He played at both Northern Colorado University (2018-22) then Temple University (2022-23).

Through the course of his five-year collegiate career, Jongkuch played 151 games (126 starts) and alternated between the centre and power forward positions. He averaged a combined 5.7 points, 5.4 rebounds (1.8 offensive) and 18.9 minutes per game on 62.9 per cent shooting from field goal range between North Colorado and Temple.

“I am a two-way player and I love to give my all for my teammates in an effort to put us in the best position to win,” he said of joining the Langley-based team.

“This summer represents a chance to get better, grow as an individual and to inspire Bandits fans. I can’t wait to get after it and represent the Vancouver area,” Jongkuch said.

He was invited last summer to be part of the Canadian U-23 men’s national team for the inaugural GLOBL Jam tournament. The 220-pound forward appeared in three games for the men’s national team at the event.

“Kur’s journey to get to the CEBL is truly remarkable and inspiring,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

”He has shown tremendous resiliency and consistent growth as a player to get to this point. He is a special athlete, an elite defender and his attitude and toughness fit our culture perfectly. We are all looking forward to welcoming Kur to the Bandits family,” Julius added.

A key highlight of Vancouver’s fifth CEBL campaign will be its hosting of Championship Weekend, which takes place between Aug. 11 and 13.

An annual celebration of the highest level of Canadian professional basketball, Championship Weekend features a postseason format that combines three games of playoff basketball as part of a multi-day festival experience designed to celebrate the intersection of arts, culture and sport. As hosts of Championship Weekend, the Bandits receive an automatic semifinal berth.

