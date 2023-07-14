Bandits look to get back on track tonight

In pro basketball action at Langley Events Centre Friday, Vancouver takes on Brampton for a win

Vancouver Bandit’s Doug Herring – a 6 ft. 3 in. guard out of New York, took control of the ball during last weekend’s game against Ottawa. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Bandits and Brampton Honey Badgers are both looking to snap extended losing streaks tonight at the Langley Events Centre.

The Honey Badgers come into tonight’s game as losers of five straight.

Meanwhile, the Bandits are riding a two-game skid after dropping their last match 97-93 at home to the eastern conference-leading Ottawa BlackJacks on Sunday, July 9.

Forward Nick Ward put up a 15 point, 10 rebound double-double in a losing effort, which also marked Vancouver’s fourth loss in five games.

Despite the recent skids, both teams are armed with plenty of offensive weapons and not out of playoff contention.

The Honey Badgers (5-9) are only one game behind Montreal for the conference’s final playoff spot.

Vancouver (5-8) has already clinched a spot in Championship Weekend next month as hosts of the tournament.

Brampton also boasts one of the best backcourts in the league with Christian Vital and Koby McEwen – who both have already flexed their muscles against Vancouver this season.

Vital is averaging 20.1 points per contest, ranking him fourth in the CEBL. He is also second in the league in steals per game (2.5) and three pointers made this season (42). His backcourt mate, meanwhile, is leading the CEBL in assists (83) and second in free throw percentage (86.6).

Vancouver will look to counter with a combination of veteran guards and two dominate big men on the low post.

Malcolm Duvivier, the longest tenured Bandit, has been with the team since April 2020 and is averaging 10 points and six rebounds in his fourth season with the club. The Toronto product recorded a team-high 18 points in Vancouver’s game last Sunday.

Inside, like they have been doing all season, the Bandits will look to feed the combination of Ward and Giorgi Benzhanishvili.

The duo is averaging an identical 17.2 points per game this season and scored a combined 30 points in Vancouver’s loss to Ottawa last weekend. Ward is averaging 7.6 rebounds and over three offensive boards per game. Benzhanishvili, meanwhile, is nearly averaging a double-double, snatching up over nine rebounds per contest.

The 6 ft. 9 in. Benzhanishvili can also stretch the floor, however, as he is averaging 1.5 threes per game.

Brampton’s Zane Waterman, a 6 ft. 8 in. forward from North Carolina, returned after a three-game absence on July 12 – scoring nine points and recording three steals in over 26 minutes. Waterman was sidelined with a thumb injury sustained in June.

The Honey Badgers will need Waterman and forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., who is averaging over 10 points and six rebounds, to take away the scoring prowess of Ward and Benzhanishvili in order to snap their five-game losing streak.

These two teams last met on June 9 in Brampton in a 98-74 Honey Badgers rout.

After tonight’s game, Brampton will travel to Saskatchewan for a date with the Rattlers on Monday.

Vancouver Bandits will cap off a three-game home stand against the Montreal Alliance on Sunday, again on home court at the Langley Events Centre.

Tonight’s matchup against the Honey Badgers gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

