Bandits reveal plans for themed game nights

New to Langley, the pro basketball team has scheduled five specially themed home games at LEC

Bandits will be playing on home court at Langley Events Centre starting this June. (Jordan Leigh/Special to Langley Advance Times)Bandits will be playing on home court at Langley Events Centre starting this June. (Jordan Leigh/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ahead of a June startup in their new Langley home, the Fraser Valley Bandits announced a series of special event games that will mark the club’s inaugural season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The pro basketball season will feature five themed games that blend of music, action, and audiovisual effects, explained Bandits president Dylan Kular.

The Bandits are part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL), which is in its fourth season of competition. The Bandits played its first three seasons in Abbotsford before relocating to Langley. That announcement came last fall, and the came after it was confirmed in summer 2021 that the Abbotsford Centre would became home to the American Hockey League Canucks’ affiliate.

The 2022 season will see the Bandits host each of the CEBL’s nine fellow teams at least once at LEC, between June 4 and July 30. The club will play one home and one away game against each opponent through the course of the 20-game campaign.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits begin in June

During that season, there will be five themed games at LEC, two of which were confirmed on Thursday.

The first themed event is the home opener against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4. The 2 p.m. game will be themed “Welcome to Our House.”

The other special game will be a “Fan Appreciation” game for the season finale versus the Edmonton Stingers on Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m.

The remaining three themes have yet to be revealed. But the dates are known. The first two games will be held against Scarsborough on Saturday, June 18 and Friday, July 1, and the other will be a home game against Ottawa on Sunday, July 17.

Kular calls the themes for those games a “mystery,” yet to be revealed.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Bandits name new head coach

“Partial season tickets are the perfect way for fans to lock in five great games of entertainment at LEC,” Kular said. “Theme games bring a unique blend of music, action and audiovisual effects to our game day experience and we can’t wait to energize our crowd in an effort to make Fraser Valley the hardest venue to play in across the entire CEBL. We invite fans to keep a close watch on our social media pages in the weeks to come as we prepare to unveil the remaining themes.”

Fans are encouraged to join the conversation on social media (@fvbandits) by commenting what their guess is for the themes of the remaining game dates. The Bandits will reveal through the club’s social media channels one mystery theme per month in March, April, and May.

The Bandits open the season on the road on Wednesday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Ottawa BlackJacks. And then, following a three-game road swing to open the year, the Bandits will make its debut at LEC against Saskatchewan on June 4.

Fans can call 604-866-0529 or email tickets@thebandits.ca for any questions or ticket related inquiries.

All CEBL regular season games will also be livestreamed on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices and CEBL+.

More information about the new Langley-based team is also available online at thebandits.ca for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

.