Bandits sign Duane Notice

Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday April 12 the signing of former Team Canada player Duane Notice for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)

He’s played for Canada, and Brampton Honey Badgers, and a few other places, and now Duane Notice will be playing guard for the Vancouver Bandits.

On Wednesday, April 12, the team announced it has signed Notice for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

It marks Notice’s first return to the CEBL since he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in 2020, while playing against the Edmonton Stingers.

“I am excited to hoop on the west coast for the Vancouver Bandits. I can’t wait to give my all to the Vancouver region and its amazing fans. I am excited about getting better and building success with my new family,” Notice said.

Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday the signing of former Team Canada player Duane Notice for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)

Notice has represented Team Canada at six different tournaments and has played a combined total of 30 international games throughout his career, both as a member of the junior men’s and senior men’s national teams.

He graduated as the all-time leader in games played at the University of South Carolina.

Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius said few Canadian players have a resume as accomplished, describing Notice as “a big time glue guy and is the type of player you find on all winning teams. He will guard multiple positions and we expect his toughness to have a positive impact on our journey.”

The Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27 when the club takes on the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre. Fans will have their first chance to watch Notice and company on home soil at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge for its first-ever visit to LEC.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Bandits sign high-scoring Duke guard

READ ALSO: Vancouver Bandits sign former Ottawa BlackJack Nick Ward