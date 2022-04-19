Bandits sign two

Sukhman Sandhu and Thomas Kennedy were selected by the Langley-based Fraser Valley Bandits in the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League draft, the team announced Tuesday. (University of British Columbia Athletics/Tiffany Luke, University of Windsor Athletics)

Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday, April 18, that the Langley-based pro basketball club has selected Sukhman Sandhu from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Thomas Kennedy from the University of Windsor at the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) U SPORTS Draft.

Sandhu was chosen by the Bandits with the fourth pick in the second round. He formerly attended Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey and is coming off the best season of his U SPORTS career after playing his previous three years at the University of the Fraser Valley (2016-19). The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds on 30-of-60 shooting from three-point territory in just 23.3 minutes played per game. Sandhu’s shooting from long range placed him first in three-point percentage in all of Canada among players with a minimum of 50 attempts.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Windsor, Ont., Kennedy was drafted by Fraser Valley with the seventh pick in the first round. Kennedy led the nation in rebounding last season, averaging 15.3 rebounds and 22.3 points per game in his third season with the Lancers. The Bandits’ upcoming campaign at Langley Events Centre (LEC) will be Kennedy’s third season in the CEBL after previously being drafted by the Hamilton Honey Badgers in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Bandits president Dylan Kular described the pair as “two of Canada’s most skilled college or university players.”

“The CEBL U SPORTS Draft is an important opportunity for us to identify emerging players and we are committed to giving student-athletes a rewarding experience before they return to school or embark upon the next chapter of their young professional careers,” Kular said.

Fraser Valley opens its fourth CEBL season on the road on Wednesday, May 25 against the Ottawa BlackJacks. Following a three-game road swing, the Bandits will make their debut at Langley Events Centre against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m.