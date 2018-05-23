Barclay Parneta. Supplied

Barclay Parneta new Giants GM

Becomes third General Manager in the history of the franchise

The Vancouver Giants Hockey Club will introduce Barclay Parneta as the team’s new General Manager today.

Parneta is the third General Manager in the history of the franchise and joins the Giants after spending the past eight seasons with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans where he holds the titles of Head Scout and Assistant GM.

Parneta has 28 years in scouting hockey, starting in 1989-90 when he scouted for the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers.

After one season with the Tigers, Parneta spent the next 10 as the B.C. scouting director for the Americans under Bob Brown and Scott Bonner.

He spent three seasons with the Giants organization starting in 2000, then moved to the NHL when he was named an amateur scout for the St. Louis Blues.

In 2008, Parneta took a similar position within the Phoenix Coyotes

In 2017 Barclay was appointed to a position with Hockey Canada as the U17 Western Regional Scout where he is responsible in the identification of the players for the U17 program at the Hockey Canada summer camp where the top 111 players in Canada compete for spots on one of the 3 U17 Canadian teams.

The Vancouver Giants earlier this month announced that General Manager Glen Hanlon had decided to pursue other opportunities and would not be returning to the Langley-based WHL team next season.

“The search for a new General Manager begins immediately,” the announcement said.

The 61-year-old Hanlon spent the past two seasons as General Manager for the Giants and led the team to an overall record of 56-73-9-6.

A retired NHL goaltender, Hanlon allowed the first career NHL goal scored by Wayne Gretzky, who would eventually become the NHL’s all-time scoring leader.

“I created a monster” Hanlon famously said.

More to come.

