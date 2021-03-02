xxx

Batting cages decided where Langley baseball training camp was held

Two groups came together after one learned its cages didn’t meet COVID-19 criteria

Only one baseball park had COVID-compliant batting cages.

Which is why Aldergrove Minor Baseball and North Langley Baseball will hold their first joint baseball spring training camp together in Aldergrove later this month.

All of the spring break sessions are happening at Aldergrove Athletic Park because the batting cages there meet COVID-19 restrictions and the North Langley cages didn’t, explained Marla Clark, vice-president, administration for North Langley Baseball.

READ ALSO: Coaching during COVID; how Aldergrove Youth Soccer Cub handles it

“Aldergrove has removable walls [which improves ventilation], whereas North Langley batting cages are considered ‘indoors,’” Clark told the Langley Advance Times.

Clark said the two associations have a good relationship and worked together to ensure kids had a chance to play.

The training camp will give young players a chance to get some guidance from Joe Germaine, head development coach of the Township Blue Sox high-performance teams, who will run all the clinics.

Germaine, an Aldergrove native, has a standout career that includes a tour of duty with the Langley Senior Blaze., playing an important role in the team’s 2014 victory at the Nationals.

READ ALSO: Blaze crowned Canadian baseball champs

Each session will be one hour in length, Monday through Friday, and will cost $125 a week.

All sessions will be held at Aldergrove Athletic Park inside the batting cages with COVID safety measures in place, and a limit of eight players per session.

Those interested can register online at aldergroveminorbaseball.com.

The Blue Sox program, now in its fourth year, was launched to give players an opportunity to play high-performance ball, at a reasonable cost to participants.

READ ALSO: North Langley Baseball celebrates 25 years

“We noticed that after a certain number of years, our players were looking for a more competitive environment,” Clark related.

Germaine came aboard last year.

“We knew that Joe had the vision of what we wanted to do,” Clark told the Langley Advance Times.

Last season, because of the pandemic, the Blue Sox were limited to playing in cohort groups [where distances less than the two-metre minimum are allowed, with the number of participants restricted] against a limited number of teams, Clark said

“It was more a training and development season,” said Clark, who described 2020 as a “one-off” year.

This year is hoped to be “more of a season,” but it will still be different, Clark said, with play likely restricted to cohorts and limited travel to other communities.

There won’t be a Blue Sox college prep team this year, Clark said.

But there will be an 18U AAA team as well as other age categories.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Connor, Wheeler have 3 points apiece as Jets thump Vancouver Canucks 5-2

Just Posted

xxx
Batting cages decided where Langley baseball training camp was held

Two groups came together after one learned its cages didn’t meet COVID-19 criteria

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier rose in the provincial legislature on Monday, March 1, to praise a planned new rainbow crosswalk in Langley and to provide some historical context (Provincial legislature video image)
Langley MLA Andrew Mercier says new Langley rainbow crosswalk souldn’t come at a better time

‘There is no human right to hate’

Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
B.C. is ‘stereotyping’ churches as riskier for COVID than other spaces, lawyer argues

Judge said that freedom of expression, religion are not at issue in the case

A memorial to Hudson Brooks outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Officer who fatally shot Hudson Brooks recounts ‘absolutely terrifying’ incident

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran testified at coroner’s inquest Tuesday morning

Single-family houses like these, under construction in Willoughby, are now 20 per cent more valuable than a year ago, according to recent real estate numbers. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
‘Great Congestion’ hits Langley real estate as buyers vie for houses

Townhouses and single-family homes are in high demand and prices are up

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

A memorial to Hudson Brooks outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Surrey officer who fatally shot Hudson Brooks recounts ‘absolutely terrifying’ incident

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran testified at coroner’s inquest Tuesday morning

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Most Read