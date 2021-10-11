Battle of Langley-based teams sees Kodiaks down Trappers

Aldergrove team moves up in standings, while Langley remains number one

Trappers’ Brendan O’Grady faces off in the first period of the Oct. 6 game at George Preston that would see rival Kodiaks win 3-1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove Kodiaks pulled off a 3-1 win over conference-leading Langley Trappers Wednesday, Oct. 9 before 150 fans at George Preston arena.

Lewis Nikkel opened the scoring for the Kodiaks at 16:40 of the first period, with assists by Kale Taylor and Taylor Chiu.

Brock Mierzejewski replied for the Trappers at 17:48 of the second with assists from Garett Whintors and Jakob Nielsen to tie it up 1-1, but that would prove to be the only goal for the home team.

Coach Chris Price credits Kodiaks netminder Allen Gillis with keeping the Trappers at in the 3-1 victory over the division leading Trappers Oct. 6. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In the third, the Kodiaks’ Mason Brown scored at 13:48 with an assist from Trevor Baron.

Six minutes later, Baron scored an unassisted goal, to wrap up the match 3-1.

Brown of the Kodiaks was named first star of the game, Trappers Jamie Hylands was second star, and Baron of the Kodiaks was third.

Trappers forward Jamie Hylands tangles with a Kodiaks player near his own net. Hylands was named one of three stars of the Oct. 6 game. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The next day, the Kodiaks followed up their win with a 4-0 victory over White Rock at Centennial Arena, with Kodiaks netminder Mark Paton getting the shutout.

It was two back-to-back big wins against two top-ranked teams, and Kodiaks head coach Chris Price was pleased.

Price praised Kodiaks goalie Allen Gillis for keeping the Trappers at bay in their Wednesday win.

“He played well and made some timely saves,” Price commented.

“Langley had a lot of chances around the net.”

Also Saturday, the Trappers downed the Mission Outlaws 5-1 at Mission City Leisure centre.

Trappers still hold first in the Harold Brittain conference with 8 wins and two losses, while Kodiaks have moved up in the standings to fourth.

Next up for the Trappers, a Wednesday, Oct. 13 home game against Surrey at 7 p.m. at George Preston arena, located at 20699 42nd Ave. in Langley, while Aldergrove hosts Port Moody at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena at 27032 Fraser Hwy. that same evening, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are at the door, $10 for adults, while seniors and youth are $5.

Masks are mandatory and proof of vaccination is required.

