BBall championships: 180 teams battle over nine days in Langley

Nine provinces and one territory will be represented at the BBall nationals happening this next week-plus at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

More than 180 teams from coast to coast are set to tip off over the next nine days as part of the 2022 BBall Nationals Canadian Club Basketball championships at Langley Events Centre.

Nine provinces and one territory will be represented at the event, which sees the girls’ tournament run from July 30 to Aug. 2, while the boys take over the courts Aug. 4 through 7.

Fifty teams in seven divisions – U11/12, U13, U14, U15 gold, U15 platinum, varsity, and women’s open – get things started on July 30 with 122 games over four days, culminating on Aug., when the respective champions will be crowned.

Click here for tournament schedule.

And on August 4, boys’ teams in 16 divisions will play a total of 306 games, wrapping up on August 7. The divisions are: U10/U11, U12, U13 Gold, U13 Platinum, U14 Silver, U15 Gold/Platinum, U15 Gold/Platinum, U16 Silver, U16 Gold, U16 Platinum, U17 Silver, U18 Gold, U17 Platinum, U18 Gold, Men’s Open.

Click here for tournament schedule.

The girls event began in 2017 with 30 teams competing in three age groups (U13, U15 and U17) while the boys’ competition was launched in 2018 with 90 teams participating that inaugural year.

For tickets, people can click here, or the games can also be streamed via pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

