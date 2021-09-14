Bball Nationals basketball championships return to Langley Events Centre

Girls tournament saw 156 games among 55 teams split into 10 divisions over 4 days: boys are up next

2021 edition of the BBall Nationals girls club basketball championships at Langley Events Centre took place from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

One hundred and fifty-six games among 55 teams split into 10 divisions (and four age groups) across six basketball courts over four days: that is the sum of what took place at the 2021 edition of the BBall Nationals girls club basketball championships at Langley Events Centre.

The event ran from Thursday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 12 and will be followed by the BBall Nationals boys club basketball championships, also at Langley Events Centre, beginning Thursday, Sept. 16.

It was first held at Langley Events Centre in 2017 with 30 teams competing in three age groups (U13, U15 and U17). A Women’s Open division has since been added for four age groups, with the youth divisions further split into 10 divisions.

READ ALSO: Rumors are swirling that pro basketball could be coming to Langley

“So excited (to be back playing). People have come from all over the country to be here and it has been exciting to have people back in the gym and hyped up and ready to go,” said Anthony Beyrouti, co-founder of the BBall Nationals event.

“Altogether, we have a combined 170 teams from all the country. We have eight provinces coming to the (two tournaments) and we are just so excited to be back.”

While most of the teams are from British Columbia, teams from as far east as Newfoundland and Labrador and as far north as Whitehorse, are taking part in the two tournaments.

READ ALSO: New Langley basketball facility remembers top Pitt Meadows coach Rich Goulet

Division winners:

Women’s Open: Cascades 51 Hercourt 42

U17 Platinum: VK 59 Excel 46

U17 Gold: UBCO Jr. Heat 68 VK Basketball Gray 63

U17 Silver: Uprep Basketball Gold 65 FYBA U16 39

U15 Platinum: VK Basketball White 67 CBA U14 Cobra 53

U15 Gold: Attack Basketball 48 FYBA 39

U15 Silver: CBA U14 77 FYBA U14 65

U15 Bronze: Lava Mermaids U14 64 LSA Black 36

U13 Platinum: CBA U13 Cobra 57 Lava Mermaids U13 49

U13 Gold: VK U12 29 Uprep 25

The boys’ championships will feature U11/12, U13, U14, U15, U16, U17 and a Men’s Open division.