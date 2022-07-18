BC Lions fans roar with delight at Langley children’s player portraits

Football team posted student art on its social media channels

North Otter Elementary students did portraits of BC Lions players. (BC Lions)

North Otter Elementary students artistic endeavours have earned them some football fans.

The Grade 3 students of teachers Sabrina Jordan and David Garland drew portraits of BC Lions players. The charm and naivete of the artworks has been enjoyed by players and the public since the football team posted a gallery recently.

“It was done in the afternoon in our outdoor learning space,” explained Garland.

The students were given a photo of a player but some also did more than one portrait.

The art was sent off to the team which posted the pictures to its social media feeds.

(The Tweet says they are the students of teacher Tina Ewart but this was this set of portraits were from Jordan and Garland.)

Although school is now out, the teachers have heard some feedback from the families of students, thanking them for the opportunity.

“Families of the kids got a link to a free child and a free adult ticket to the July 9th Family Day Game,” Jordan added.

It’s not the first time North Otter students have taken artistic inspiration from BC Lions players.

Teacher Tina Ewart had her Grade 2 students do drawings back in September 2021. Her husband works for the team so he knew where to find young artists and pitched the idea.

“He saw the idea from the New Jersey Devils who did it once a few years ago just for starting lineups. The Lions adapted it to be the entire team,” Ewart explained.

.

.

