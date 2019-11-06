BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

B.C. Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks stands on the field during a stoppage in play during second half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos, in Vancouver on July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Lions have fired head coach DeVone Claybrooks.

“This has been a challenging season,” said general manager Ed Hervey.

“We did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves in 2019 and more importantly, we did not meet the expectations of our season ticket holders, fans and partners.”

The CFL team finished last in the West Division standings with a 5-13 record.

There’s no immediate word on a replacement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Just Posted

Langley family runs annual Christmas toy drive in memory of son with an ‘old soul’

Keian Blundell passed away in 2014 when he was six years old

WEATHER: A mainly sunny day in Langley

Environment Canada expects winds in the early evening

Westbound Highway 1 traffic crawling from early morning crash in Langley

Crash occurred just west of 264th Street, right lane blocked

Fraser Valley gets a jump on the holiday season

Langley businesses will make up many of the artisans and vendors at West Coast Christmas Show

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program

Shirts, sheets, and even shoes now accepted at Langley Return-It Depots

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Lower Mainland’s only motor fuel supplier to close for 8 weeks for maintenance

The 55,000-barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery is putting fuel in storage to be drawn upon during the outage

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Metro Vancouver transit strike prompts cancellations as premier won’t intervene

About 5,000 transit drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance staff began limited job action last week

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Most Read