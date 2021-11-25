BCHL

BCHL adds 24 skaters, 8 goaltenders to online all-star ballot

Voting is open until Tuesday to determine which six skaters and four goalies make the game

The BCHL has opened online voting, with 24 skaters and eight goalies on the ballot for all-star honours.

The junior A league named 18 initial all-stars earlier this week, as chosen by BCHL coaches.

Online voting will determine an additional six skaters and four goaltenders, all of whom will play in a three-on-three tournament Jan. 15 in Penticton.

Coastal Conference players on the online ballot include defencemen Isack Bandu (Victoria) and Nick Marciano (Cowichan Valley) along with forwards Hunter Andrew (Powell River), Connor Eddy (Victoria), Tristan Fraser (Nanaimo), Cameron Johnson (Chilliwack), Tyler Schleppe (Langley), Grayden Slipec (Surrey), Ryan Tattle (Coquitlam), Josh Van Unen (Alberni Valley) and Matthew Wood (Victoria).

RELATED: BCHL coaches determine initial 18 skaters for three-on-three all-star tournament

RELATED: BCHL all-star festivities to include Top Prospects Game

Coastal Conference goalies on the ballot include Cooper Black (Nanaimo), Ajeet Gundarah (Langley), Hobie Hedquist (Alberni Valley) and Grant Riley (Chilliwack).

The list of eligible Interior Conference players includes defencemen Nicholas Kent (Vernon) and Tyler Rubin (West Kelowna) along with forwards Elan Bar Lev Wise (West Kelowna), Quinn Disher (Trail), Liam Hansson (Cranbrook), John Herrington (Prince George), Jacksenn Hungle (Merritt), Simon Labelle (Prince George), Josh Nadeau (Penticton), Noah Serdachny (Salmon Arm), Ean Somoza (Wenatchee) and Luc Wilson (Penticton).

The goaltenders are Johnny Derrick (West Kelowna), Evan Fradette (Trail), Owen Say (Salmon Arm) and Aaron Trotter (Prince George).

Online voting remains open until Tuesday (Nov. 30) at 11:59 p.m. at www.bchl.ca/fanvote.

The results will be revealed Dec. 7.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen celebrate anniversary of Jr. A hockey with another win

Just Posted

The RCMP has issued a public notice for Hunter Keys who is considered missing. (RCMP)
Three missing kids, including Richmond girl, may be in Langley

Two women suspected in the theft of liquor from an Aldergrove store were captured on video in October. (Langley RCMP)
Booze, boots, and bike stolen around Langley

Sisters Miya and Kaori Otake will be performing at Langley Community Music School on Sunday. The pair, dubbed Duo Harps, are the latest musicians to participate in the school’s Cafe Classico concert series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Harp playing sisters dedicate concert to their late mother

Andrej Kovacevic pursued the puck as Langley Rivermen defeated Cowichan Capitals 4-1 before 435 fans at George Preston arena on Thursday, Nov. 18, donning retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen celebrate anniversary of Jr. A hockey with another win