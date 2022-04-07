Langley Rivermen took the first game in playoffs against the Victoria Grizzlies last Friday night at the George Preston Recreation Centre. Both teams are back in Langley this Friday for Game 5. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rivermen took the first game in playoffs against the Victoria Grizzlies last Friday night at the George Preston Recreation Centre. Both teams are back in Langley this Friday for Game 5. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

BCHL battle intensifies for Langley Rivermen

Game five of the playoffs will be played Friday at The Lodge in the George Preston Rec Centre

It’s playoff time, and the action on the ice at George Preston Rec Centre this last week has been intense – and only expected to amp up Friday.

In back-to-back games last weekend, the Langley Rivermen took the first in a best-of-seven series against Victoria on Friday night. The Grizzlies fell 3-2 to the Rivermen before a crowd of 465 in the first game of the 2022 Fred Page Cup playoffs.

RELATED: VIDEO – Rivermen down Grizzlies in first of playoff series

Then, they were back on the ice at The Lodge in Langley again on Saturday night, where the Grizzlies sought revenge and succeeded.

With 39 shots on goal, compared to Rivermen’s 34, the Grizzlies ultimately defeated the Rivermen by the score of 8-3.

That left the BCHL rivals 1-1 in the playoffs, as they headed to Victoria for back-to-back games at the Q Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Tuesday put another point in the winners column for the Rivermen, when they took the game in overtime by the score of 5-4.

And on Wednesday, they recorded another victory, downing the Grizzlies by the score of 4-1.

They take today (Thursday) off from play, and will be back at the Lodge for the fifth game on Friday, April 8. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. This could be the deciding game for the Rivermen, who are now sitting 3-1 in the seven-game series.

“We need the city of Langley to come out and support the boys on Friday night, you get loud, we’ll handle the rest,” said a Rivermen posting on their Facebook page.

Tickets are still available for the game. Single-game tickets can be purchased at “The Lodge” box office 45 minutes before puck drop. They’re also available by calling 778-246-2245, emailing tickets@langleyrivermen.com or purchase online at HappsNow.

In the best-of-seven format, and depending on how they do Friday at home, then it’s off back to the Q Centre in Victoria again on Saturday, April 9, and potentially back on home ice again at George Preston Rec Centre on Saturday, April 10.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyLangleyLangley Rivermen

Previous story
Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1 in Vegas
Next story
University of Toronto scholars ask Sport Minister for a review of Own The Podium

Just Posted

Sherry and Shawn Saran started the bottle drive four years ago to support the efforts of Canucks Autism Network. Their 11-years-old son, Ethan was diagnosed with autism at the age of four. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fundraiser by mom to help many with autism

Langley Rivermen took the first game in playoffs against the Victoria Grizzlies last Friday night at the George Preston Recreation Centre. Both teams are back in Langley this Friday for Game 5. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
BCHL battle intensifies for Langley Rivermen

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Cheryl Young is executive director of the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation. (Black Press Media files)
Langley health group hopes estate sales help it buy a home