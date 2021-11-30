BCHL

BCHL taking out-of-conference games off the schedule for rest of 2021-22 season

The league is shifting to regional matchups with travel still hindered province wide

With flooding-caused road closures still hindering travel for BCHL teams, the league is making changes.

In a Monday (Nov. 29) news release, the junior A circuit said it will remove all out-of-conference matchups for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Instead, the league will be adding regional games to the schedule, making adjustments week by week.

The Chilliwack Chiefs were due to host the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday (Dec. 3) at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Instead, it’ll be the Langley Rivermen providing the opposition. Langley was supposed to be in Vernon Friday night, and it’ll be Trail instead.

Coquitlam was supposed to visit Vernon Saturday while Langley was scheduled to play at West Kelowna. Those two matches are postponed while a Cranbrook at Vernon game gets added to the slate.

Sunday games with Coquitlam at Cranbrook and Langley at Salmon Arm are postponed. Instead, it’ll be regional matchups as the Rivermen host the Express and the Silverbacks host the Warriors.

A Salmon Arm trip to the coast to face Alberni Valley on Dec. 10 and Powell River on Dec. 11 has been postponed. Instead, the Silverbacks will visit Penticton Dec. 10.

Chilliwack Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney said the upside of the in-conference-only plan comes in the form of saved travel costs.

“As far as competition goes, it would be nice to see where we stack up against other powerhouse programs, but at this point in time, player safety and financial considerations are more important.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs benched by flooding

RELATED: Flooding fallout forces BCHL to postpone more games

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
VIDEO: Getting to know ringette: free try-it-out Langley event held in advance of tournament
Next story
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen celebrate anniversary of Jr. A hockey with another win

Just Posted

Jake Guy, Jessica Katrichak (centre) and Emily Weldon are former Brookswood Secondary School students who have gone on to work in the film and television industry. On Friday, Dec. 3, they and other alumni, will return to their alma mater to help raise funds for the school film program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An inside look at film and television, courtesy of Brookswood Secondary alums

Andy Schildhorn is president of the Fort Langley Community Association, which is currently conducting a survey about the village. (Langley Advance Times files)
Survey queries issues of importance to villagers

One week before the Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament got underway in Langley, the Fraser Valley Ringette Association hosted a free try-it-out event on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Langley Sportsplex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Getting to know ringette: free try-it-out Langley event held in advance of tournament

Pedestrians walked through the partially-flooded Portage Park in Langley City on Monday, Nov. 29 after the second atmospheric river of the month again raised water levels on the Nicomekl River. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley mayors consider future of development after local floods