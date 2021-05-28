Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter set off from Whistler on a cross country rollerblading journey. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter set off from Whistler on a cross country rollerblading journey. (Special to The Star)

Bee blader begins cross country journey with stop in hometown – Aldergrove

Zach Choboter is raising awareness for pollinators by rollerblading across the country

And he’s off.

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter departed from the Olympic Plaza in Whistler on Tuesday, May 25 – the start of a cross-country journey to raise awareness for bees.

Aiming for 100 to 120 kilometers every day, Choboter has set aside two-and-a-half months to get to St. John’s, Newfoundland by using rollerblades and camping along the way.

“People need bees and all pollinators. They balance our natural ecosystems and are a vital part of our economy,” Choboter explained “They affect us all and are responsible for one in every three bites of food that we eat. Bees contribute almost 600 billion dollars to our economy annually.”

He and his team will skate more than 9,000 kilometers in an effort to show people how important the creatures are – stopping in various communities and eventually establishing and educational non-profit upon their return.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Aldergrove roller blader plans to journey across Canada to set world record

“Spirits are high,” Choboter assured, heading south on the Sea to Sky highway to Horseshoe Bay during his first leg of the journey.

Following 102.05 kilometers from Nanaimo to Langford, Choboter had already racked up 207.95 kilometers by the end of day two in Victoria.

“Coming into this week I knew I have to treat this like a marathon not a sprint. Legs are good, feet are sore, but spirits are high,” Choboter explained about how the first week is going. “So far everything is going well we are just getting the hang of our routine.”

Officially back onto the mainland, Choboter will stop in his home community – Aldergrove – on the weekend where people are encouraged to keep an eye out for him zipping along the streets.

“Skating through Aldergrove means a lot to me. It’s where I played hockey growing up and where I started to roller skate with my best friend Mike Hamm – who is actually currently on this trip with me,” Choboter added. “When I was training and skating through Aldergrove there were some nostalgic feelings stirring.”

By the time he returns home, he hopes to have set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey on roller blades

People can visit www.bladingforbees.com and follow the journey at www.facebook.com/bladingforbees for updates.

“Thanks so much for the continued support and all the stoke,” he said.

Everyone can track Choboter’s progress on an interactive map at bladingforbees.com/where-is-zach-now.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley

Previous story
VIDEO: Skaters nervous, even at virtual regionals

Just Posted

A dump truck and trailer got stuck on a concrete lane divider westbound on Highway One at the 264th Street interchange in Aldergrove the morning of Friday, May 28. (Camille Larsen/Special to Black Press Media)
Dump truck stuck after crash on highway in Aldergrove

The truck and trailer crashed around 9:20 a.m. Friday

Alicia Rempel has been named the executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, starting in the role June 1, 2021. (Langley School District)
Long-time learning advocate takes over as head of Langley School District Foundation

The foundation fundraises for the local public school district and was incorporated in 2001

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter set off from Whistler on a cross country rollerblading journey. (Special to The Star)
Bee blader begins cross country journey with stop in hometown – Aldergrove

Zach Choboter is raising awareness for pollinators by rollerblading across the country

A local pastor wonders why church services must be outside but large crowds are allowed in stores. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley pastor contrasts outdoor church services with bustling shopping venues

Convincing people to follow public health guidelines can be a hard sell

Susan Cairns, the Langley School District Foundation executive director, mingled with guests at last years gala. (Langley Advance Times photo)
Executive director retires from Langley’s public school foundation

Susan Cairns has been with the charity since it was started

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests, 133 in total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

Live Well Exercise Clinic CEO Sara Hodson and Trevor Linden’s Club 16 partner Carl Ulmer co-chair the BC Fitness Industry Council. (Contributed photo)
B.C. restart plan brings new hope to fitness industry, business leader says

Sara Hodson notes group fitness has jumped 600 per cent in U.K.

Most Read