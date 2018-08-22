Behold the rider in the Batman cape pedalling for cancer

In early August, JVR Dental hosted a spin to conquer cancer event to help raise funds for their ride and to raise awareness for oral cancer. (Special to the Langley Advance)

At first there were two (or was it three) members of the Lundt family expected to ride more than 200 kilometres this weekend.

But a few months out from the fundraising ride, Langley’s Dr. Leana Lundt discovered she’s pregnant with her second child – so their family participation level in this year’s Ride to Conquer Cancer quickly dropped to just one.

Turns out Mauritz will be the Lundt making the trek on Saturday and Sunday between Surrey and the eastern Fraser Valley. It was originally going to travel to Hope, but the poor air quality has caused some changes in plans.

“[Leana] will not be riding, but will be a supportive member of our team,” Mauritz said, gearing up for his first Ride to Conquer Cancer event. He’s riding as part of an eight-year-old team called Better Outcomes 2.

The Lundts took up riding – on and off – in 2009. It started with them taking spin classes. It gave them something they could do together, as a couple, yet each could training at their own pace.

The spin classes quickly evolved to riding, because both share more than just a desire to be active but to do so “out in nature,” Mauritz explained, noting they rode in a few races in South Africa, before they moved to Canada.

Since settling in Langley’s Milner Heights neighbourhood almost four years ago, they’ve participated in different long-distance competitive rides.

Most recently, Leana did the 50-km leg of the PrestoFondo, while Mauritz completed the 100-km MedioFondo in July. Mauritz also took part in the 151-km Canada Day ride from Langley to Chilliwack and back.

This ride, however will be the first fundraiser for Lundt, who’s been working out independently, with a fellow teammate, and occasionally as a group.

Admittedly, there were times when training proved too challenging and Mauritz thought of giving up.

“Yes, there has been a couple of times during this build up, where the training – together with all the responsibilities from work – became too much. But then you just hear about some amazing fights some cancer patients are fighting,” he said.

That was enough for Mauritz to get back on his bike and start pedalling again.

Both Dr. Lundt and her husband describe themselves as people who like to give and make a difference.

When they first began pondering participation on the Ride to Conquer Cancer, they saw it as an opportunity to both be active and aid in the fight against oral cancer.

This is the 10th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation and earmarked specifically for research.

The foundation has set out to conquer cancer, citing it as the leading cause of death in Canada – responsible for 30 per cent of all deaths. The agency’s statistics estimated that in 2017 alone, more than 25,400 new cancer cases were diagnosed in B.C.

Each year, individual members of the team nominates one person they know for their “honour list.”

And they chose to ride for that person.

Dr. Lundt was going to ride for her mother.

Cancer struck close to home for them when Mom was diagnosed with a severe form of skin cancer on her left cheek. She underwent surgery in May and they are “happy to report that the results after the surgery showed that all the cancer has been removed.”

Likewise, Mauritz is dedicating his ride to a close friend, Marissa Beukes, who is going through her own battle.

His friend was diagnosed with cancer last year and gone through various sessions of chemotherapy and radiation.

At the moment, he said, she’s fighting strong, responding well to treatment, and recovering.

The outfits for the Better Outcomes 2 team will be Batman suits, and Mauritz will wear a Batman cape with Marissa’s photo and name on it throughout the ride.

To help fundraise for the cause, Lundt’s recently held a spin event in front of their JVR Dental offices.

Mauritz was joined by fellow team member Marc Schouten (a three-year Ride to Conquer veteran), and the pair rode static spin bikes for five hours, in “scorching” 36.5-degree C heat.

While they were able to engage the public in discussions about oral care and the fight against oral cancer, they were also able to raise money for the cause.

They generated $695, which JVR Dental matched. That’s $1,390 towards the $2,500 each participating riders must raise. Mauritz confirmed the spin fundraiser allowed him to exceed the goal. He’s well over the $3,000 mark with days to go until the ride.