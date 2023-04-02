VIDEO: Vancouver Giants lose second in a row to Kamloops Blazers

Samuel Honzek scored the lone Vancouver Giants goal Saturday night, April 1 in Kamloops, as the G-Men fell to the Blazers 6-1. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Giants Jaden Lipinski Ethan Semeniuk in action Saturday night, April 1, in Kamloops. Blazers won 6-1. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times) Giants Skyler Bruce looked for an opening Saturday night, April 1, in Kamloops. Blazers won 6-1. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants finally got one past Kamloops Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst in the third period, but the home team cruised to a 6-1 win over the Giants Saturday night, April 1 before 5,033 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

It was the second series loss for Vancouver following Friday’s 8-0 shutout by Kamloops.

Before the game was six minutes old, Kamloops centre Ryan Hofer jammed in a loose puck in between Brett Mirwald’s pads. Olen Zellweger then doubled the Kamloops lead with a rebound goal just 0:19 later.

In the second frame, the gap grew wider when Caedan Bankier scored his second power play goal of the series at 0:49.

Daylan Kuefler made it 4-0 for the Blazers with a deflection goal 6:43 into the third.

Just over a minute later, Dylan Sydor added to the Kamloops lead on a one-timer.

Giants got on the board when Samuel Honzek sniped a short side shot on the power play at 12:55 of the third, assisted by Dylan Anderson and Mazden Leslie.

Kamloops responded 0:11 later with a goal by Emmitt Finnie off a misplay behind the Giants net.

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Kamloops 6.

Kamloops outshot Vancouver 55-26.

The best-of-seven playoff series now moves back to Giants home ice for game 3 at the Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. where Vancouver is hoping to improve on its two-game deficit.

Game 4 goes Thursday, April 6 at the LEC at 7:30 p.m.

