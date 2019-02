AARON CAMPBELL

Betty Gilbert Middle School’s grade 6 boys opened up their basketball season with a convincing win over HD Stafford Middle School this Tuesday (Feb. 19).

The tip-off was played at home in the Aldergrove gym, where the local Raptors were victorious over the Skyhawks 38-28.

The basketball game was the first ever basketball match, and win, for a large majority of the young students.

The kids played their hearts out from the start to finish.