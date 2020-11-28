Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)

Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

Former NHL defenseman Kevin Bieksa is doing an hour-long “Virtual Hot Stove” organized by Vancouver Canucks Alumni.

The “exclusive” event on Friday, Dec. 11 will be hosted by Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy starting at 7 p.m. on the Zoom conference app.

Bieksa, known as “Juice” in hockey circles, never shied from a microphone during his playing days, and became a star analyst during NHL playoff games over the summer.

The Rogers-presented “virtual hockey experience” on Dec. 11 will feature Bieksa and some of his hockey friends along with Murphy, “who will encourage these former Canucks with hockey stories and memorable moments,” according to the event link on sidedooraccess.com.

Registration is free for the trial-run “Hot Stove,” a first for the Canucks Alumni organization.

Event host Side Door is described as “a platform matching performers with spaces to create shows anytime, anywhere, including ticketed online shows. Our philosophy is that absolutely anybody should be able to present arts and culture locally in their community in whatever space they have available. Living rooms, back yards, bookstores, galleries, offices, community halls, you get the picture.”

(Story continues below)

Vancouver Canucks Alumni recently found a new home at Surrey’s newest rink.

This fall, close to 30 former NHL players and other alumni association members began scrimmaging weekly at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, on Monday nights, in blue-versus-white action.

Canucks Alumni colours, including logo and jerseys through the years, have been painted on walls of the Surrey Knights players’ lounge, thanks to the efforts of the junior hockey team’s owner, John Craighead, an alumni member.

The year-old Surrey arena now serves as something of a home base for the alumni association, which involves a long list of former Canucks players in addition to former NHLers and other pros, hockey managers, entertainers, media and others.

• READ MORE: Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink

Canuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vanderbilt K Fuller becomes first woman to play in NCAA’s Power 5 football conference

Just Posted

Local people are signing onto an online campaign to have people stand out of doors at 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and ring bells for two minutes. (Facebook post)
LETTER: Langley, ring those Christmas bells

Global campaign asks people to ring bells for two minutes outside at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve local time

A salmon splashes in Langley’s West Munday Creek, thanks to the Township fixing five plugged culverts earlier this summer (Marlee St. Pierre/special to Langley Advance Times)
Replacing plugged-up culverts produces record salmon numbers in Langley creek

Largest counts in West Munday Creek in 20 years

Undeterred by the COVID-19 related shutdown of the public markets she usually sells at, Fort Langley crafter Marjie Van Dyk was at a roadside stand in the 8900 block of Wright Street on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2020, to market her handmade wind chimes, bookmarks, pottery piece and beaded art objects. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Selling despite COVID – how a Fort Langley crafter is handling the shutdown

Marjie Van Dyk has set up her own mini outdoor market

Rents range from $1,000 for a studio apartment up to almost $2,000 for a family townhouse at Emmaus Place, built as affordable housing. (Langley Advance Times files)
Rents out of reach at Langley affordable housing project, say would-be tenants

Rents for a studio apartment start at $1,000 a month

Belmont school in Langley reported one person tested positive for COVID-19 (Undated Google Maps image)
COVID-19 cases reported at Belmont Elementary and DW Poppy schools in Langley

Fraser Health says in both cases the affected individuals are self-isolating at home

Mary Cox and Jack Plant dance in their pyjamas and slippers at the morning pyjama dance during the Rhythm Reelers’ 25 Annual Rally in the Valley Square Dance Festival in Chilliwack on June 4, 2011. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 is Square Dancing Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Square Dancing Day, Disability Day and International Ninja Day are all coming up this week

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)
Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

Despite rumours, Surrey RCMP say they are not issuing tickets to people if they are driving in a vehicle with others from a different household. (File photo)
COVID-19 tickets: No, RCMP aren’t checking vehicle occupancies, restaurant tables

Enforcement about education, not punishment says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu

Most Read