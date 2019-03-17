Big splash by Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers in Kamloops

Club comes away from provincials with eight gold, ten silver and four bronze medals

Langley swimmers Hugh McNeill, Joshua Kim and Bailey Herbert with some of their medals. Supplied

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) athletes made a big splash at the 2019 Winter Provincial Championships in Kamloops.

As a team, the club finished fourth overall, with swimmers coming away with eight gold medals, ten silver medals and four bronze medals as well as setting new club records.

LOSC competitors made up 23 of the 475 top swimmers in B.C. competing for the top spot in the province from March 7-10.

Bailey Herbert, 16, medaled in a total of six final events, taking gold in five.

She was first in the 200m breaststroke, 100 meter freestyle, 100 meter breaststroke, 400 meter individual medley and 200 meter individual medley.

Herbert won bronze in the 200 meter butterfly.

Hugh McNeill, 15, medaled in six of his final events, taking gold in the 200 meter backstroke and in the 100 meter backstroke with a best time of 1:00.13.

McNeill won silver in the 400 meter freestyle, 200 meter Individual Medley and 400 meter individual medley.

Josie Field, 17, won a gold medal in the 100 meter butterfly, a silver medal in the 400 meter freestyle, 200 meter freestyle and 100m freestyle.

Joshua Kim, 17, won three silver medals, including the 200 meter breaststroke, 100 meter breaststroke and 200 meter freestyle.

Katelyn Schroeder, 13, broke two Langley Olympians Swim Club records, for the 50 meter backstroke as the lead off swimmer in the 200 meter relay and for the 100 meter backstroke.