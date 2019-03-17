Langley swimmers Hugh McNeill, Joshua Kim and Bailey Herbert with some of their medals. Supplied

Big splash by Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers in Kamloops

Club comes away from provincials with eight gold, ten silver and four bronze medals

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) athletes made a big splash at the 2019 Winter Provincial Championships in Kamloops.

As a team, the club finished fourth overall, with swimmers coming away with eight gold medals, ten silver medals and four bronze medals as well as setting new club records.

LOSC competitors made up 23 of the 475 top swimmers in B.C. competing for the top spot in the province from March 7-10.

Bailey Herbert, 16, medaled in a total of six final events, taking gold in five.

She was first in the 200m breaststroke, 100 meter freestyle, 100 meter breaststroke, 400 meter individual medley and 200 meter individual medley.

Herbert won bronze in the 200 meter butterfly.

Hugh McNeill, 15, medaled in six of his final events, taking gold in the 200 meter backstroke and in the 100 meter backstroke with a best time of 1:00.13.

McNeill won silver in the 400 meter freestyle, 200 meter Individual Medley and 400 meter individual medley.

READ MORE: Langley Olympians swimmers have been busy since New Year’s

Josie Field, 17, won a gold medal in the 100 meter butterfly, a silver medal in the 400 meter freestyle, 200 meter freestyle and 100m freestyle.

Joshua Kim, 17, won three silver medals, including the 200 meter breaststroke, 100 meter breaststroke and 200 meter freestyle.

Katelyn Schroeder, 13, broke two Langley Olympians Swim Club records, for the 50 meter backstroke as the lead off swimmer in the 200 meter relay and for the 100 meter backstroke.

Previous story
Langley Cup is underway
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants edged by Kelowna Rockets in overtime

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants edged by Kelowna Rockets in overtime

Final regular season game for Langley-based hockey team

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Langley Cup is underway

Hockey event sees four divisions in the Langley Minor Hockey Association battle for top honours

Bookkeeper stole $2.2 million from Langley company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Big splash by Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers in Kamloops

Club comes away from provincials with eight gold, ten silver and four bronze medals

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Firefighters battling smoky blaze in Pitt Meadows

Wooldridge Road closed to the public

B.C. woman wins appeal, gets workers’ comp from crash during commute

She was driving an employer-owned vehicle when she crashed on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford on her way to work

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

19 years after B.C. woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu said he is relieved that mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu will at last face trial

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

Most Read