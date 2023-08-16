Big week at Thunderbird brings riders from across North America

The Summer Fort Classic is underway at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, bringing riders from all over North America and beyond to compete in one of the bigger events on the tbird annual calendar.

The Classic runs from Wednesday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 20 for CSI3* riders, and follows the Summer Fort Welcome event that ran from Aug. 9 to 13. Many riders have come for a full two or three weeks to take part in competitions over the whole span of the events, including Sunday, Aug. 20’s ATCO Cup Grand Prix.

Part of a multi-week span of events, the show grounds are busy, with riders, horses, grooms, trainers, family, and fans, either competing or practising going on throughout the day.

“We’re not missing Thunderbird,” said Karrie Rufer, of Morning Star Sporthorses. “It’s my favourite horse show.”

Rufer’s stable is in California, and she brought seven horses this year to test in various jumping events, a mixture of veterans and new horses, between the ages of six and 14.

“It’s a great show for that,” she said, with lots of variety to challenge the horses and riders.

Rufer competes in the FEI three-star division. Divisions in show jumping range up to five-star, which is where athletes and horses at the Olympic and world championship level compete.

“As each star gets higher, the jumps get bigger,” she said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Foster wins two a tbird

One of the draws for Rufer and other riders is the quality of courses at tbird, she said.

Between the sand-covered rings and the show park’s signature grass field, Rufer said that they’re interesting, and the horses have a lot to look at.

She noted the facilities get upgraded regularly.

“Every year we come back here, they’ve made some kind of marked improvement in something,” she said. Stalls, barns, even washrooms, there are always improvements.

Also competing in FEI three-star division is Eric Krawitt of Calgary.

Krawitt, still a teenager, is an independent rider, with his two horses Cactus and Chicago, and help from his mother and a groom.

But he’s trained with some of the best, including Norman Dellojoio and Langley’s own champion Tiffany Foster.

This is his first time coming for the big August events, although he’s ridden before in spring competitions in May several times.

“There’s a lot of prize money, and a lot of good classes for the upper level,” he said.

Krawitt has been getting ready for the events for weeks, working on his horses’ fitness and training.

Moving horses long distance, and then giving them a day to “chill” before they compete is part of that. On a long trip, you have to watch carefully to make sure the horses are eating, drinking, and in good health, he explained.

One thing Krawitt believes is that you can’t just keep heading from event to event.

“The real work is done at home, and the show is the fun part,” he said.

That means a lot of work with the horses in between the competitions.

“If you’re jumping the bigger classes, you want to have a really good relationship with your horses,” he said.

The two weeks of events lead up to the ATCO Cup this Sunday.

“Everything they are doing is gearing up for that,” tbird president Chris Pack said.

The prize money in the ATCO is $100,000, and the event also gives points in FEI standings for riders.

It’s the big finish after what has been a weeks-long event for many riders involving travel, training, and competition itself.

The ATCO Cup comes as tbird’s 50th anniversary continues. The show park has been giving away free entry fees to five exhibitors at each of the 10 major shows that dot their seasonal calendar, amounting to thousands of dollars in savings for riders.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Follow us on Twitter.

EquestrianhorseLangleySports