Bobby Kidd III went airborne to beat Port Coquitlam Saints goaltender Calvin Hafner during Langley’s 17-5 win on Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Big win for Langley Thunder in Junior A lacrosse

The Thunder trounced their opponents from the first period onwards

Some big games from their offensive arsenal and a 34-save performance from a goaltender making his season debut helped the Langley Thunder to a convincing victory on Thursday night.

Making his first start for Langley, Cam Overby stopped 34 of 39 shots while five players had four points or more in a 17-5 win at Langley Events Centre (LEC) in BC Junior A Lacrosse League action.

Ryan Martel had three goals and seven points while Dylan McIntosh and Clark Walter delivered identical four-goal, six-point games. Connor Watson also had three goals and six points and Trevayne Hunter had two goals and two assists.

Bobby Kidd III had the other Langley goal and Harrison Smith (three assists) and Kyle Nichols (two assists) had multi-point games as well.

The Thunder trailed just briefly, allowing a goal in the first minute, before scoring the next four and never looking back. They were up 5-3 after 20 minutes and blew the game wide open in the middle frame with a 7-2 advantage before scoring the only five goals of the third period.

The win improved Langley to 10-7 and they are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Nanaimo to face the Timbermen (8-5) in a game with huge playoff implications as the regular season winds down in the next two weeks.

Aaron Brown overcomes chilly temperatures to win 100 metres at Harry Jerome track meet

Big win for Langley Thunder in Junior A lacrosse

