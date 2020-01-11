Eric Florchuk is a 20-year-old forward from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. who has been playing for the Sasktoon Blades and is now joining the Vancouver Giants. The left-handed shooter is 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs in at about 180 pounds. (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

Birthday boy suits up for Vancouver Giants in WHL trade

Albertan Eric Florchuk starts his tenure with the G-Men on his 20th birthday

Eric Florchuk received an unexpected birthday gift this week.

The young hockey player, a Capitals prospect, was traded this week, leaving the Saskatoon Blades in favour of a position with the Vancouver Giants.

Giants general manager Barclay Parneta announced today that the G-Men have the 20-year-old forward from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 WHL bantam draft from the Saskatoon Blades.

In return the Giants have traded 2001-born forward Evan Patrician, a 2020 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Blades, Parneta explained.

ERIC FLORCHUK WHL BIO

Originally selected by the Victoria Royals with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 WHL bantam draft, Florchuk has suited up in 223 career WHL games (Victoria/Saskatoon).

The 6’2”, 182-pound centre has registered 51 career goals along with 82 assists for 133 points.

He’s added 100 penalty minutes and a +11 rating. He’s appeared in 12 additional playoff games, notching two goals and two assists in that span.

So far this season with Saskatoon, Florchuk had posted 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points in 33 games. In June 2018, Florchuk was selected by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round (217th overall).

“We are very excited to welcome Eric Florchuk to the Vancouver Giants,” said Parneta.

“He’s an experienced, versatile, natural centre who has taken a lot of faceoffs in his career, which is invaluable. And he adds a scoring touch.”

Patrician was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL bantam draft. The product of Calgary appeared in 95 career games for the Giants and posted three goals and 14 assists for 17 points. He played in 19 playoff games with the Giants in 2019.

“We want to thank Evan for his positive contributions to the Vancouver Giants over the past few seasons. We wish him the very best as he continues his WHL career in Saskatoon,” Parneta added.

RECENT: Giants trade, Totem curlers take silver, ball hockey recycling, and more

Florchuk was expected to join the Giants ahead of Friday night’s game in Spokane, and will play his first at home game in Langley tonight (Saturday, Jan. 11) against the same Spokane Chiefs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.

The WHL trade deadline is set for 2 p.m. today (Saturday, Jan. 11), stay tuned for more possible movement impacting the Giants.

Parneta said he has been hard at work, “leaving no stone un-turned, trying to set the Giants up for success down the stretch of the 2019-20 season.”

WHL NEWBIE HIGHLIGHTS

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Eric Florchuk is a 20-year-old forward from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. who has been playing for the Sasktoon Blades and is now joining the Vancouver Giants. The left-handed shooter is 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs in at about 180 pounds. (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

Eric Florchuk is a 20-year-old forward from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. who has been playing for the Sasktoon Blades and is now joining the Vancouver Giants. The left-handed shooter is 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs in at about 180 pounds. (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

Eric Florchuk is a 20-year-old forward from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. who has been playing for the Sasktoon Blades and is now joining the Vancouver Giants. The left-handed shooter is 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs in at about 180 pounds. (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants fall to Chiefs Friday night down south

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants fall to Chiefs Friday night down south

Major junior hockey team, defeated in Spokane 3-1, prepares for rematch at home in Langley tonight

PHOTOS: The first snowfall in Langley through the lens of our readers

Readers share their photos on social media

ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Cauliflower options help keep true to New Year’s resolution

Chef Dez is a culinary instructor, author, and food lover, and now the corporate chef for BC Egg

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Jan. 10, 2020 edition

Watch for the Arts Calendar in Friday’s print edition and the Community Calendar published Wednesdays

Priciest single-family home in Aldergrove tops $2 million

Aldergrove home values drop up to 10 per cent: BC Assessments

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to victims and their families

2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

A man suffered burns protecting a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

Dozens of vehicles damaged by ice falling from Lower Mainland bridges

ICBC has received 67 claims related to ice falling from the Port Mann, Alex Fraser and Golden Ears

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Most Read