Langley Blaze pitcher Colby Ring in 2016. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Blaze bats stay hot

Three RBIs apiece from Jayden Knight and Brandon Nicoll powered the Langley Blaze to a fourth straight victory

For the second straight game, the Langley Blaze offence reached double digits, this time putting up a dozen runs as they won a fourth consecutive game.

The Blaze used a seven-run sixth inning to break open a 5-2 game as they hammered the Whalley Chiefs 12-5 on Thursday (May 3) night at Whalley Park in BC Premier (18U) Baseball League action.

The victory improved Langley to 5-2.

Langley used the long ball in the win as Josh Marchese led off the sixth inning with a solo home run and two batters later, Daniel Martin belted a two-run shot. It was Martin’s second extra-base hit as he also had a triple earlier in the game.

The onslaught continued in the inning as after Langley put three more runners on, Jayden Knight delivered a bases-clearing triple. Brandon Nicoll then drove Knight home, his third RBI of the game.

On the mound, Colby Ring scattered two unearned runs and three hits over five innings, while striking out five to earn the victory.

Next up for the Blaze is a pair of doubleheaders this weekend.

On Saturday, the North Shore Twins visit McLeod Athletic Park for games at noon and 2:30 p.m. and the following day the team heads to Victoria to face the Mariners in another twin bill at Layritz Park.


