Justin Thorsteinson (left to right), Zack McQuaid, Tate Dearing, Theo Millas and Jayden Knight are back with the Langley Blaze after spending time with the Canadian junior national team program in Florida. Submitted photo

Blaze offence lights up Blue Jays

Langley’s Justin Thorsteinson hits grand slam, six RBIs in 16-4 rout

A 10-run inning helped power the Langley Blaze to a huge 16-4 victory on Tuesday night.

The Blaze were at Mackie Park to face the North Delta Blue Jays, breaking open a 2-0 game with their double-digit third inning and the victory improved Langley to 4-2 in the BC Premier (18U) Baseball League.

Justin Thorsteinson led the offensive enslaught with a grand slam and six RBIs while Brandon Nicoll and Ethan Gray delivered three RBIs apiece. Jared Crossley (two RBIs), Jayden Knight (one RBI) and Josh Marchese (one RBI) rounded out the offensive attack.

David Rhodes, Ryan Scott and Theo Millas combined on the five-hitter, allowing four unearned runs while stirking out 10.

The game marked the return of five Langley players who spent the past two weeks in Florida with Canada’s junior national team program.

Knight, Thorsteinson, Milas, Tate Dearing and Zach McQuaid returned to the Blaze this past weekend.

