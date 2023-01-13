Blazers double up on Giants in Kamloops

After being defeated 6-3 on Wednesday, the G-Men host two of their U.S. adversaries this weekend

Newly minted captain Ty Thorpe got the Vancouver Giants on the score board early in the third period, and scored another seven minutes later, but it wasn’t enough.

The Langley-based G-Men fell 6-3 to the Blazers in Kamloops on Wednesday night, despite the efforts of Thorpe and others, explained media relations director Jamison Derksen.

“The Giants found themselves in a deep hole, but got back into the game in the third period. Unfortunately it was too little, too late,” he said.

Kamloops scored three in the first period, two more in the second, and one last one into an empty net with less than two minutes left in the game – to seal the their victory.

In addition to the Giants’ new captain scoring two of the team’s three goals, another Ty – Ty Halaburda, hit the back of the net for the G-Men – also in the third period.

Kamloops clearly outshot and out scored Vancouver. They had 42 shots on goal by the end of the game, compared to Vancouver’s 22. Thirteen out of 17 of saves were made by netminder Jesper Vikman, while 23 of 24 shots were stopped by G-Men goalie Brett Mirwald.

The Giants are playing again next tonight (Friday, Jan. 13) at home in the Langley Events Centre, taking on the visiting Spokane Chiefs at 7:30 p.m., and then the suit up to take on the Tri-City Americans – again at home at LEC – on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

Tickets and information available through their website at vancouvergiants.com.

