Bobcats beat Lions, earn B.C. berth

The Brookswood Bobcats have taken care of business, ensuring they will play into March.

The junior girls basketball team qualified for the provincial championships after winning an eight-team tournament over the weekend, which was hosted at Brookswood Secondary.

The ’Cats defeated the MEI Eagles 58-30 last Friday and the Cowichan Thunderbirds 45-32 in a semifinal on Saturday afternoon.

They capped off the tournament with a 38-32 victory over the Yale Lions later that night.

“It is always nice to qualify for provincials and have the opportunity to extend our season,” said coach Sarah Cameron.

“As coaches we have made a goal to get to provincials again so we definitely felt it was realistic for us.”

“Our intensity and focus were the best we have been so far and we played great team defence,” Cameron said.

After losing twice at their first tournament of the season last month, the Bobcats have not lost since.

“We’ve been steadily improving after having a rough first tournament,” Cameron said.

The provincial championships will be held at the Langley Events Centre from Feb. 28 to March 3.

Until then, the team’s focus will be on finishing the regular season strong heading into playoffs.

Halfway through league play, Brookswood sits at 4-0. And earlier this week, the ’Cats found themselves No. 1 in the most recent provincial rankings. Beating the fourth-ranked Lions — who were ranked fifth — helped move Brookswood from sixth to first.

“This year is so wide open with many teams who are competing and capable of being in that spot,” Cameron said. “It’s nice to be in the mix.”



