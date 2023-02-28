Bobcats to play for bronze

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats were preparing to face Heritage Woods Kodiaks in the bronze-medal game at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at the Langley Events Centre.

Brookswood made the semifinals only to fall to St. Thomas More Collegiate on Monday.

St. Thomas More allowed 10 of the first 15 points but used a 20-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to build a double-digit lead they held for nearly the rest of the game, prevailing 66-49 over the Bobcats to advance to the championship game.

Logan Stewart scored 32 points for Brookswood with Jayden Kenyon finished with a dozen points.

The St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights were to face the No. 1 seed Tamanawis Wildcats (Surrey) in the championship final at LEC.

