Bobcats to play for bronze

Team makes semifinals of Jr. Boys Basketball Invitational

Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats were preparing to face Heritage Woods Kodiaks in the bronze-medal game at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at the Langley Events Centre.

Brookswood made the semifinals only to fall to St. Thomas More Collegiate on Monday.

St. Thomas More allowed 10 of the first 15 points but used a 20-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to build a double-digit lead they held for nearly the rest of the game, prevailing 66-49 over the Bobcats to advance to the championship game.

Logan Stewart scored 32 points for Brookswood with Jayden Kenyon finished with a dozen points.

The St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights were to face the No. 1 seed Tamanawis Wildcats (Surrey) in the championship final at LEC.

For schedule, scores, game sheets and more information, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

Single game and tournament passes are available for sale online.

Games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

