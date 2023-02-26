Bobcats win, Eagles fall as BC Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational gets underway

Langley schools among 32 teams from across the province competing at Langley Events Centre

R.E. Mountain suffered back-to-back losses at the BC Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational at Langley Events Centre, falling 70-45 to Tamanawis, and 59-36 to Magee, in Day 1 action. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Elite 8 is set at the BC Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament.

The 32 teams from across the province tipped off on Saturday at Langley Events Centre, with each team playing twice to get down to Sunday’s quarter-final matchups.

The quarter-final round got underway on Sunday (Feb. 26) and 2023 will see a new Junior champion as last year’s winners – the No. 2 seed Vancouver College Fighting Irish – fell in the Sweet 16 round to the No. 18 seed Elgin Park Orcas.

The Surrey school held off the Fighting Irish 68-65 to book their spot in the final eight teams.

Up next for the Orcas is the No. 7 seed Brookswood Bobcats. The Langley squad won 53-40 over the No. 10 Handsworth Royals.

The other quarter-final match on the bottom half of the draw will feature the third-seed Burnaby South Rebels and the 11th-ranked St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights. The Knights defeated the No. 6 Rick Hansen Hurricanes 57-52 while the Rebels were 71-57 winners over the No. 19 Dover Bay Dolphins.

The top half of the draw saw three the No. 1 seed Tamanawis Wildcats defeat the No. 17 Burnaby Mountain Lions 46-33. Up next for the Wildcats will be the No. 8 St. Patrick Celtics. The Celtics used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the No. 24 Yale Lions 63-54.

Ant the fourth quarter-final game has the No. 4 Sullivan Heights Stars set to battle the No. 12 Heritage Woods Kodiaks. The Kodiaks won 67-59 over the No. 5 Westsyde Whundas while the Stars defeated the 13th-seed Lambrick Park Lions 78-49.

Single game and tournament passes are available for sale online. Games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.