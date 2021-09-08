BCHL

Border closure forcing BCHL's Wenatchee Wild to open season on road

With Canadian teams unable to visit the United States, the Wild have no choice but to come north

After skipping the 2021 BCHL pod season entirely, the Wenatchee Wild are once again faced with a tough choice.

The extension of the border closure means the Wild will be starting the 2021-22 campaign north of the border, and playing all of their games in B.C. through to the end of October.

Wenatchee was scheduled to host Penticton in their season opener Oct. 9 at the Town Toyota Centre, but that game has been shifted to the home of the Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. To make sure the Wild don’t lose a home date, Penticton will travel to Wenatchee Feb. 9.

Three more Wild home dates have been pushed back to later months in hopes the border re-opens.

An Oct. 15 game against Surrey is now scheduled for Nov. 24.

An Oct. 23 game against Salmon Arm is now scheduled for Dec. 8 and an Oct. 27 home date against Trail has been delayed to Jan. 26.

The BCHL’s Return to Play Task Force is looking at solutions if the land border remains closed past October.

