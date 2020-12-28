Bowen Byram captains Team Canada against Germany

Player with Langley-based Vancouver giants steps in after Dach injury

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) and Jamie Drysdale (6) celebrate a goal against the Russia during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Just a few days after he was named an alternate Team Canada captain, Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram wore the “C” in the opening game against Germany at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

It was the result of a tournament-ending wrist injury suffered by team captain Kirby Dach during a pre-tournament win over Russia.

Under IIHF rules, a Canadian player must wear the captain’s “C” during each game of the World Juniors.

While the injured Dach remains Canada’s captain, it was announced that Byram, along with Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dylan Cozens will alternate games with the “C” on their sweater.

Saturday’s (Dec. 26) game against Germany saw Dylan Cozens led the way with a hat trick and three assists, while Dawson Mercer added two goals and two helpers, as Canada’s national junior team flexed its offensive muscle in a 16-2 win.

On Sunday, it was a much closer game, with Philip Tomasino scoring the game-winning goal with less than four minutes left, then add an assist for good measure, as Canada edged Slovakia 3-1 on Sunday night at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Byram levelled Slovak forward Jakub Kolenic on Canada’s blue-line midway through the second period.

After an off-day Monday, Canada was due back on the ice Tuesday night against Switzerland.

With Byram is Giants head coach Michael Dyck who will be serving as an assistant coach with Canada at the World Juniors which will operate under the same bubble concept that was successfully deployed by the NHL and the NBA.

In seven games last season at the World Juniors, Byram notched two assists en route to a gold medal victory.



