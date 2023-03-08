Boys bball action gets underway at Langley Events Centre today

Westsyde took on Southridge during a March 2022 game as part of the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships. (Langley Events Centre/Special to the Langley Advance Times) The seeding and draws were announced a few days ago for the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships running March 8 to 11, Wednesday to Saturday at Langley Events Centre. (LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) The seeding and draws were announced a few days ago for the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships running March 8 to 11, Wednesday to Saturday at Langley Events Centre. (LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times) The seeding and draws were announced a few days ago for the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships running March 8 to 11, Wednesday to Saturday at Langley Events Centre. (LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two of the four defending champions are back and seeded No. 1 in their respective tiers for the 2023 BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships commencing today in Langley.

The 64-team championships – broken into four 16-team tiers – gets underway on this morning (Wednesday, March 8) and runs through Saturday, March 11 with 128 games at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Chilliwack’s Unity Christian Flames are the two-time reigning provincial champions in the 1A tournament and the No. 1 overall seed, while Vancouver’s St. Patrick Celtics are the No. 1 seed in the 3A tournament and in search of a second consecutive championship.

Mill Bay’s Brentwood College (2A) and Surrey’s Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (4A) are the two other No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets.

The action gets underway at 8:30 a.m. today, with the final game set for Saturday, at 8 p.m. at LEC.

For schedules, results and more information, please visit the website.

Single game and tournament passes are available for sale online and all of the games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

1A tournament

While Unity Christian holds down the No. 1 seed, the King David Lions (Vancouver), Aberdeen Hall Gryphons (Kelowna) and Nanaimo Christian Trail Blazers (Nanaimo) are seeded second, third and fourth, respectively.

The rest of the field (in alphabetical order): Brookes Westshore Gryphons (Victoria), Cedars Christian Eagles (Prince George), Deer Lake Falcons (Burnaby), Gidgalaang Kuuyas Nay Breakers (Haida Gwaii), Golden Eagles (Golden), Nanaimo Christian Trail Blazers (Nanaimo), Northside Christian Northstars (Vanderhoof), Similkameen Sparks (Keremeos), Sir Alexander Mackenzie Grizzlies (Hagensborg), St. Ann’s Academy Crusaders (Kamloops), St. John’s Eagles (Vancouver) and Ucluelet Warriors (Ucluelet).

2A tournament

Vancouver’s King George Dragons (No. 2), Surrey’s Pacific Academy Breakers (No. 3) and North Vancouver’s St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints (No. 4) join Brentwood College as the top four seeds in the 2A tournament.

The rest of the field (in alphabetical order): Archbishop Carney Stars (Port Coquitlam), Charles Hays Rainmakers (Prince Rupert), Collingwood Cavaliers (West Vancouver), Fernie Falcons (Fernie), John Barsby Bulldogs (Nanaimo), Khalsa School Lions (Surrey), Lambrick Park Lions (Victoria), Langley Christian Lightning (Langley), Nechako Valley Vikings (Vanderhoof), Southridge Storm (Surrey), St. Thomas Fighting Saints (North Vancouver), Summerland Rockets (Summerland) and the Westsyde Whundas (Kamloops).

3A tournament

A pair of Fraser North rivals from Burnaby make up two of the top four seeds in the 3A tournament as the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights are the No. 3 seed while the Byrne Creek Bulldogs are the No. 4 seed. The defending champion St. Patrick Celtics are the top seed while Nanaimo’s Dover Bay Dolphins are the No. 2 seed.

The rest of the field (in alphabetical order): A.R. MacNeill Ravens (Richmond), Alberni District Armada (Port Alberni), Argyle Pipers (North Vancouver), Caledonia Kermodes (Terrace), College Heights Cougars (Prince George), J.L. Crowe Hawks (Trail), MEI Eagles (Abbotsford), North Delta Huskies (Delta), South Kamloops Titans (Kamloops), Steveston-London Sharks (Richmond) and Wellington Wildcats (Nanaimo).

4A tournament

And in the 4A tournament, a pair of Vancouver private schools are ranked third and fourth, respectively, with the Vancouver College Fighting Irish holding the No. 3 seed and the St. George’s School Saints at No. 4. The Semiahmoo Thunderbirds – who finished second in 2022 – are the top seed while Victoria’s Oak Bay Bays are No. 4.

The rest of the field (in alphabetical order): Abbotsford Senior (Abbotsford), Claremont Spartans (Victoria), Elgin Park Orcas (Surrey), Fleetwood Park Dragons (Surrey), Heritage Woods Kodiaks (Port Moody), Kelowna Owls (Kelowna), Mount Baker Wild (Cranbrook), Prince George Polars (Prince George), Tamanawis Wildcats (Surrey), Terry Fox Ravens (Port Coquitlam), W.J. Mouat Hawks (Abbotsford) and West Vancouver Highlanders (West Vancouver).

