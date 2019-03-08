Boys provincial 3A tournament features teams from around B.C.

Teams battle it out to see who is the best in the province.

by Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

A No. 2 seed will face a No. 11 in one semifinal while the other pits No. 4 against No. 9 as it is down to the final four teams at the 3A Tournament for the BC High School Basketball Championships.

The Vernon Panthers are set to battle Richmond’s A.R. MacNeill Ravens in the earlier of the two semifinals on Friday while Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors take on the North Delta Huskies in the other. The games are set for 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. in the Arena Bowl at Langley Events Centre.

For complete day two results, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/3aboys/

No. 6 A.R. MacNeill Ravens 77 defeat No. 14 Argyle Pipers 68

The Argyle Pipers led early, but the A.R. MacNeill Ravens led when it mattered the most: at the final buzzer.

Argyle was looking for a second consecutive upset victory after knocking off the No. 3 seed in the first round, and early on, things looked positive for the North Vancouver school as they led by 13 points in the first quarter. But by halftime, the lead was down to one point and their Richmond opponent took flight in the second half as the Ravens outscored the Pipers by 10 to win 77-68.

Shooting was the biggest difference between halves as the Ravens shot 26.7 per cent (and 10.5 from beyond the arc) in the first two quarters to 45.5 and 37.5, respectively.

Usman Tung led MacNeill with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Sky Tan added 20 points. The Pipers were led by David Finch’s 31 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 2 Vernon Panthers 66 defeat No. 7 Rick Hansen Hurricanes 57

Abbotsford’s Rick Hansen Hurricanes had the No. 2 seed Vernon Panthers on the ropes with one quarter to play, but the Panthers rallied with a 25-point quarter to win 66-57 to advance to the final four.

Kevin Morgan’s 16 points and 11 rebounds and Thomas Hyett’s 17 points, three assists and two rebounds led Vernon while Gurkaran Mangat led the Hurricanes with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

No. 9 North Delta Huskies 74 defeat No. 1 Sir Charles Tupper Tigers 67

The ninth-ranked North Delta Huskies held the top-ranked Sir Charles Tupper Tigers to 23 first-half points for a 40-23 lead. And that cushion came in handy as the Tigers came roaring back in the second half, getting the lead down to single digits before running out of time in a 74-67 North Delta victory.

The Huskies shot 48.4 per cent from the game and had five players reach double figures, led by Suraj Gahir’s 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Simon Crossfield scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Tigers.

No. 4 Duchess Park Condors 72 defeat No. 5 G.W. Graham Grizzlies 64

Trailing by three points after three quarters, Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors outscored Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies by a two-to-one margin for a 72-64 victory.

The Condors struggled in the first half, scoring just 29 points on 27 per cent shooting but reversed that in the second half as they hit on 40.5 per cent of their shots and scored 43 points over the final 20 minutes.

Soren Erricson had 25 points and eight rebounds for Duchess Park while Caleb Lyons had 18 points.

Geevon Janday had 18 points and a dozen rebounds while Cole Wicker chipped in with 16 for the Grizzlies.