Brad Bakken takes the helm with Langley Trappers

Brad Bakken is the new head coach and general manager for the Langley Trappers of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

Bakken, assistant coach for the Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the past three seasons, takes over from Burt Henderson and Thomas Koshman, who moved over to the Rivermen.

The announcement was made June 9.

Bakken coached beside Henderson and Koshman with the Trappers during the team’s inaugural season in 2017-2018, then moved to the Rivermen the year after.

Bakken told the Langley Advance Times he plans to build on the work by his predecessor.

“It’s not so much about a new direction, rather, continuing to build on the tradition assembled by the previous bench bosses,” Bakken remarked.

“They have had younger teams that were fast and played with good structure. These aspects I would like to continue on with.”

Bakken wants players to use the Trappers program as a development opportunity “where they can get ample ice time and grow their game by being involved in all aspects of it.”

“Often, young players are in a rush to play at the highest level. This sometimes means they miss out on a year of development because they are sitting on the bench or in the stands for a BCHL or WHL program. I believe this is where the PJHL is a great option for young players wanting to play Junior hockey.”

“That being said, I would like to see the Trappers be league winners as well as Cyclone Taylor Cup winners in the near future,” Bakken added.

Bakken grew up in Walnut Grove, attended Topham Elementary School and Walnut Grove Secondary School, went to Trinity Western University and “have spent most of my adulthood in the South of Brookswood.”

In March, the PJHL cancelled the rest of its 20210-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Trappers had already opted out of the season in advance of the league-wide announcement, stating back in mid-February that the team would not return for the rest of the season.

Prior to the shutdown, participating PJHL teams all played between two and eight regular-season games within cohort groups

