Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Brookswood Bobcats down Elgin Park Orcas to make final 4 at Jr. Boys Basketball tournament

Langley team to play St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights tonight in semi-final

Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats, seeded seventh, were convincing 80-54 winners over the No. 18 Elgin Park Orcas in Sunday (Feb. 26) action to reach the final four at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre.

Bobcats sank a dozen three-pointers as they routed the Orcas.

The game turned in the second quarter as the Bobcats outscored the Orcas 21-9 to build a double-digit lead they would not relinquish.

Brookswood’s Logan Stewart finished with five tripled and 37 points while Jayden Kenyon hit four 3’s – all in the fourth quarter – and scored 22 points.

Sam Liu and Elijah Weiss led Elgin Park with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

READ ALSO: Bobcats win, Eagles fall as BC Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational gets underway

The 32-team tournament featuring some of the top junior boys’ teams from around the province is now at the midway point with the semi-final round set for Monday night at 6:30 p.m. when the Bobcats will face the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights, and 8:00 p.m. with the Wildcats and Kodiaks set to clash in the late game.

Langley’s R.E. Mountain suffered another defeat Sunday, falling to Rutland 79 -44.

Meanwhile, Brookswood girls have been ranked as no. 3 seed for the 24-team 2023 Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 1 and runs through March 4 at LEC.

Oak Bay Breakers are the no. 1 seed and Abbotsford’s Yale Lions are no. 2.

For schedule, scores, game sheets and more information, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

Single game and tournament passes are available for sale online.

Games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Lightning earn regional senior girls basketball championship title

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Brookswood takes pair of titles at Langley District Basketball Championships

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballLangley Events Centre

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beyond Kane, much uncertainty ahead of NHL trade deadline
Next story
Bobcats win, Eagles fall as BC Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational gets underway

Just Posted

The Hells Angels clubhouse in Langley has been the gathering place for the White Rock chapter of the outlaw biker gang for years. (Langley Advance Times staff)
EXPLAINER: After government seizures, Langley’s Hells Angels clubhouse still stands

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Brookswood Bobcats down Elgin Park Orcas to make final 4 at Jr. Boys Basketball tournament

Mulgrave Titans and Langley Christian Lightning faced off in the BC School Sports 2A Girls Basketball Provincial Championship game in 2022 with the Lightning prevailing 70-60. The two teams enter next week’s 2A tournament as the top two seeds. (Garrett James, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove Gators top seed heading into girls bball provincials

Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal at the Glover Road protected bike lane. The lane is raised or separated from traffic, and recently won an award from HUB Cycling. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City wins cycling award for Glover Road bike lanes