Brookswood Bobcats down Elgin Park Orcas to make final 4 at Jr. Boys Basketball tournament

Langley team to play St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights tonight in semi-final

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats, seeded seventh, were convincing 80-54 winners over the No. 18 Elgin Park Orcas in Sunday (Feb. 26) action to reach the final four at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre.

Bobcats sank a dozen three-pointers as they routed the Orcas.

The game turned in the second quarter as the Bobcats outscored the Orcas 21-9 to build a double-digit lead they would not relinquish.

Brookswood’s Logan Stewart finished with five tripled and 37 points while Jayden Kenyon hit four 3’s – all in the fourth quarter – and scored 22 points.

Sam Liu and Elijah Weiss led Elgin Park with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The 32-team tournament featuring some of the top junior boys’ teams from around the province is now at the midway point with the semi-final round set for Monday night at 6:30 p.m. when the Bobcats will face the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights, and 8:00 p.m. with the Wildcats and Kodiaks set to clash in the late game.

Langley’s R.E. Mountain suffered another defeat Sunday, falling to Rutland 79 -44.

Meanwhile, Brookswood girls have been ranked as no. 3 seed for the 24-team 2023 Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 1 and runs through March 4 at LEC.

Oak Bay Breakers are the no. 1 seed and Abbotsford’s Yale Lions are no. 2.

For schedule, scores, game sheets and more information, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

Single game and tournament passes are available for sale online.

Games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

