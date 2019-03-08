Burnaby, Surrey, PoCo and Kelowna squads are after top spot at basketball provincials

by Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

The final four is set with the third seed the highest-remaining seed at the 4A Tournament at the BC High School Basketball Championships.

Friday’s semifinals in Langley Events Centre’s Arena Bowl will feature No. 5 Burnaby South against No. 9 Lord Tweedsmuir (Surrey) at 7:00 p.m. followed by No. 3 Terry Fox (Port Coquitlam) vs. No. 7 Kelowna at 8:45 p.m.

For complete day two results, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/4aboys/

No. 3 Terry Fox Ravens 100 defeat No. 6 Oak Bay Bays 66

Another game, another triple digit performance for the Terry Ravens offence as they Port Coquitlam school advanced to the final four with an impressive 100-66 win over Victoria’s Oak Bay Bays.

Four Ravens hit double digits in scoring with Cameron Slaymaker leading the charge with 31 points and 10 rebounds, as well as two steals and a blocked shot. Grady Stanyer (22 points) and David Chien (20 points) also had big games with Chien shooting a highly-efficient 8-for-10 from the field.

The Ravens shot well as a team (44.4 per cent) as well as controlling the boards with a 56-31 advantage, including matching Oak Bay’s 21 defensive rebounds with 21 offensive rebounds.

The Bays’ were led by Diego Maffia who had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

No. 7 Kelowna Owls 84 defeat No. 15 Heritage Woods Kodiaks 77

In a back-and-forth game which featured nine lead changes and the score tied an additional eight times, the No. 7 Kelowna Owls denied the No. 15 Heritage Woods Kodiaks (Port Moody) a second consecutive upset victory with the 84-77 win.

The Kodiaks led for nearly 21 minutes and were up four with one quarter to play but the Okanagan champs used a 23-12 fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals.

Kelowna won despite losing the rebounding battle 49-32

Parker Johnstone scored 30 points to lead the Owls while Hunter Simson had 15 and Malcolm Greggor and Braden White each had 11.

For the Kodiaks, Arshia Movassaghi had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Zach Hamed had 11 points, 18 boards and three blocked shots. Chris Moon chipped in with 18.

No. 9 Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 79 defeat No. 1 Holy Cross Crusaders 69

Trailing by 20 points in the first quarter, the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers flipped the script to lead by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter (a 34-point swing) as they knocked out the top-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders in an all-Surrey quarter-final clash.

Arjun Samra scored 20 points, grabbed a dozen rebounds while also getting five steals and four assists and Elijah Davison had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers.

Holy Cross’ Brent Padilla scored a game-high 26 points while Michael Risi (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Uyi Ologhola (12 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals) also had solid games.

No. 5 Burnaby South Rebels 81 No. 13 Centennial Centaurs 60

Defending champion Burnaby South used a dominant inside game as they outscored Coquitlam’s Centennial Centaurs 58-32 in the paint on their way to a 81-60 win in Thursday’s final quarter-final.

Five Rebels players had 10 points or more, led by a 20-point, 15-rebound, three-block performance from Sasha Vujisic. Justin Sunga chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Dominic Parolin led the Centaurs with 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

(Paul Yates/Vancouver Sports Pictures)